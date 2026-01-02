Orlando City acquire Braian Ojeda from Real Salt Lake

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade

ORL receive: Braian Ojeda

Braian Ojeda RSL receive: Up to $1.775 million GAM, sell-on %

In exchange for the 25-year-old Paraguay international, RSL receive $1.3 million in General Allocation Money (GAM) split evenly between 2026 ($650,000) and 2027 ($650k), plus an additional $475k in conditional GAM. They also retain a sell-on percentage.

Ojeda has signed with Orlando through the 2028-29 MLS season with an option for 2029-30.

Ojeda contributed 7g/7a in 123 appearances (all competitions) upon joining RSL from English Premier League side Nottingham Forest in August 2022.

Capped 14 times by Paraguay, Ojeda is looking to make their 2026 FIFA World Cup roster.

“Braian is a high-energy, all-around midfielder who immediately strengthens our midfield,” said Ricardo Moreira, Orlando general manager and sporting director. “He brings valuable international experience, can play different roles in the midfield in our model, and has already proven his quality and consistency in our league.

"We look forward to welcoming Braian to Orlando and getting him integrated with our squad.”

Ojeda is Orlando's second midfield signing this offseason, following Luis Otávio from Brazilian Série A side Internacional. They join Colombian international Eduard Atuesta and Peruvian international Wilder Cartagena, the latter of whom is returning from a long-term Achilles injury.