San Diego FC permanently acquire Luca Bombino from LAFC

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade
- SD receive: Luca Bombino
- LAFC receive: Up to $1.1 million GAM, sell-on %
San Diego FC have permanently acquired defender Luca Bombino from Western Conference rivals LAFC, the clubs announced Tuesday.
In exchange for the 19-year-old US youth international, LAFC receive $200,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money (GAM) and up to an additional $900k in GAM if certain performance-based milestones are achieved.
The Black & Gold also retain sell-on and trade percentages in the homegrown player.
“Luca has proven to be an important addition to our team, stepping into a big role in the backline this season,” said SDFC sporting director Tyler Heaps. “His commitment, growth mindset and competitive drive made it clear he belongs here and at this level.
"We’re proud to make his move permanent and look forward to watching him continue to develop and thrive in our environment.”
Bombino has enjoyed a breakout 2025 campaign, tallying 2g/4a in 31 appearances (all competitions) while locking down the starting left back spot for San Diego.
He helped SDFC claim the Western Conference No. 1 seed in their inaugural season, while setting expansion team records for points (63) and wins (19).
That success helped Bombino represent the United States at the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup. He featured in two matches as the US reached the quarterfinals.
San Diego and LAFC have made the Western Conference Semifinals in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs.
LAFC visit Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Nov. 22 (9:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV), while San Diego host Minnesota United FC on Nov. 24 (10 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV).
Should both sides win, they would meet in the Western Conference Final.
