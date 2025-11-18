San Diego FC permanently acquire Luca Bombino from LAFC

In exchange for the 19-year-old US youth international, LAFC receive $200,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money (GAM) and up to an additional $900k in GAM if certain performance-based milestones are achieved.

The Black & Gold also retain sell-on and trade percentages in the homegrown player.

“Luca has proven to be an important addition to our team, stepping into a big role in the backline this season,” said SDFC sporting director Tyler Heaps. “His commitment, growth mindset and competitive drive made it clear he belongs here and at this level.