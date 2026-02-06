LAFC acquire Stephen Eustáquio from FC Porto

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

LAFC have acquired midfielder Stephen Eustáquio on loan from Portuguese powerhouse FC Porto, the club announced Friday.

The 29-year-old Canadian international's loan lasts through June 2026 and includes a purchase option. He will occupy an international slot.

LAFC acquired Eustáquio’s Discovery Priority from the San Jose Earthquakes in exchange for $50,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money (GAM).

“Stephen is a top-class midfielder with extensive international experience who knows what it takes to win and lead at the highest level,” said LAFC co-president & general manager John Thorrington.