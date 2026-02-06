LAFC acquire Stephen Eustáquio from FC Porto

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
LAFC have acquired midfielder Stephen Eustáquio on loan from Portuguese powerhouse FC Porto, the club announced Friday.
The 29-year-old Canadian international's loan lasts through June 2026 and includes a purchase option. He will occupy an international slot.
LAFC acquired Eustáquio’s Discovery Priority from the San Jose Earthquakes in exchange for $50,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money (GAM).
“Stephen is a top-class midfielder with extensive international experience who knows what it takes to win and lead at the highest level,” said LAFC co-president & general manager John Thorrington.
"We’re excited to add a player of his quality, and we’re confident he will have an immediate, positive impact on the group both on and off the field.”
Eustáquio tallied 12g/11a in 156 matches (all competitions) after joining Porto in January 2022. He previously played at fellow Portuguese sides Torreense, Leixões, Chaves and Paços Ferreira, as well as LIGA MX powerhouse Cruz Azul.
Internationally, Eustáquio has four goals in 54 caps for Canada, often serving as captain. After featuring at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2024 Copa América, he's looking to make head coach Jesse Marsch's squad for the 2026 World Cup on home soil.
At LAFC, Eustáquio will play alongside CanMNT regulars Mathieu Choinière and Jacob Shaffelburg.
LAFC's 2026 season, their first under head coach Marc Dos Santos, begins on Feb. 21 at the historic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum against Lionel Messi and reigning MLS Cup presented by Audi champions Inter Miami CF (9:30 pm ET | Apple TV).
