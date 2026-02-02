Portland Timbers acquire Cole Bassett from Colorado Rapids

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade

POR receive: Cole Bassett

Cole Bassett COL receive: Up to $3.6 million, sell-on %

The Portland Timbers have acquired midfielder Cole Bassett from the Colorado Rapids, the clubs announced Monday.

In exchange for the 24-year-old US international and Rapids homegrown player, Colorado receive $2.65 million. They could get another $950,000 if certain performance metrics are met and retain a sell-on percentage if Bassett is traded or sold above a certain monetary amount.

Bassett will occupy a U22 Initiative roster slot with Portland in 2026. He is under contract through 2027.

"We are thrilled to welcome Cole Bassett to the Portland Timbers. Cole has been an impactful player in MLS for a number of years, and his ambitions align with ours as he takes this next step in his career," said Timbers general manager Ned Grabavoy.

"He immediately makes our midfield more dynamic with his ability to join attacks and provide an end product. We look forward to his arrival, and he will be an important player for us moving forward."

Bassett tallied 31g/21a in 172 matches (all competitions) with Colorado across two different stints, first from 2018-21 and then 2023-25. In between, he played in the Eredivisie for Feyenoord and Fortuna Sittard.

Internationally, Bassett has one goal in his sole USMNT cap.

"Cole has been an important part of this club for a long time, not only for what he contributed on the field but for the way he represented the Rapids off it as well," said Rapids president Pádraig Smith.

"As a homegrown player, he set a strong example within our locker room, in our community, and for the next generation coming through our Academy. We’re grateful for everything he’s given the club and wish him nothing but success in the next chapter of his career."

Portland begin their 2026 campaign on Feb. 21 at home against the Columbus Crew (10:30 pm ET | Apple TV).

Colorado visit Seattle Sounders FC on Feb. 22 for their opener (9:15 pm ET | Apple TV, FS1).