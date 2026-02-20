Orlando City sign homegrown forward Justin Ellis

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Orlando City have signed homegrown forward Justin Ellis through the 2027 MLS transition season with options for 2027-28 and 2028-29, the club announced Friday.

The 18-year-old US youth international produced 8g/5a in 41 appearances for MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Orlando City B. He made his first team debut in May 2025, coming on as a late substitute in a 3-1 win over Charlotte FC.

Internationally, Ellis has represented the United States at the U-18 and U-19 levels.

“This is a proud moment for everyone at Orlando City as Justin becomes the latest player to rise through every step of our development pathway,” said general manager and sporting director Ricardo Moreira.

“Justin has excelled at every level – the academy, OCB and in his first team opportunities – and he’s done it through dedication and a drive to keep improving. We’re thrilled with the player he’s becoming and excited for what he’ll accomplish as he takes this next step in his career.”

Orlando open their 2026 MLS season on Feb. 21 at home against Red Bull New York (7:30 pm ET | Apple TV).