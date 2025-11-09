Darlington Nagbe reflects after final match of incredible career

As if a razor-thin, season-ending Audi MLS Cup Playoffs setback at the hands of their in-state rivals didn’t sting enough, Saturday’s 2-1 loss to FC Cincinnati also hit the Columbus Crew with the cold, hard reality that this was their final matchnight with Darlington Nagbe.
“I am emotional. I am emotional,” said Crew head coach Wilfried Nancy postgame. “It was difficult to talk with the players because obviously, yes, we lost, but during the game I had flashes regarding Darlington, what he did, the person that he is.
"We wanted to go as far as possible, so it was tough. It was tough to tell the team that the season is over, and it was the last game of Darlington.”
All-time great
After 15 years, more than 500 career matches, four MLS Cup titles, three MLS All-Star nods, 25 US men’s national team caps and myriad other team and individual honors, the beloved, respected central midfielder’s playing days are through.
Last month, Nagbe announced his plans to retire at the conclusion of Columbus’s 2025 season, citing a desire to spend more time with his wife Felicia, their three children and their extended family in Ohio and beyond.
For a player of his caliber, anything short of a trophy hoist would be an imperfect swan song. Yet he walks away with his head held high.
“I don't think I feel anything right now. I’m numb,” Nagbe told reporters after the match at TQL Stadium, where a large contingent of loved ones were on hand to support him one last time. “I've done 15 years, longer than that as a kid, but it's coming to an end. But at the same time, just so looking forward to being at home and spending time with my family. So it's just kind of just flatline right now. I don't know what to take of it, what to make of it.
“People always say, if you lose, you lose,” he added. “But to me, there's always a right way to lose. You come into a difficult place against a good opponent, you take the lead, and we have a good performance. So, yeah, I'm just happy and grateful for my teammates, coaches and the club and how they've helped me be the player that I want to be. But overall, the game I step away from, but no regrets from this game.”
Proper send-off
A smoothly unflappable midfield metronome with few equals in MLS history, Nagbe’s final stats line was fitting in its tidiness: 90 minutes, 63 touches, a 98% pass completion rate (52/53), three defensive contributions, eight recoveries, 3/4 duels won, two fouls drawn, none committed.
“Like you saw, he could have played one year or two more years, but he decided to do it. We have to respect that,” said Nancy. “I'm really happy that now he's going to stop, because this is what he wants, and he's going to take care of his family and take care of himself.
“The way he finished this game for the last game, the high that he has – he was so good again. So he wanted to finish like that. I respect that. He knows that I love him a lot, and I’m going to miss him. This is the end of Darlington, but I can tell you that he inspired a lot of people within the club and also within the league.”
Universal respect
Even those on the opposite side of this heated derby clash made sure to pay their respects and congratulations, including his former Portland Timbers teammate Alvas Powell and Cincy coaches Pat Noonan and Kenny Arena, who worked with him on the USMNT during his international career.
“This is one of the best environments to come and play in. So even though it's the crowd and opponents against you, it kind of riles you up, brings you together, and you try to find a way to win the game,” said Nagbe. “What a way to go out against a good team, a good opponent.
"And you know, especially for soccer in Ohio, you have two great teams, two beautiful stadiums and great atmospheres. So credit to them and all the best to them.”
Sunday marks the first day of a new chapter in Nagbe’s life. Though having lamented missing out on so much time with his kids over the years due to the demands of professional soccer, he’s more than happy to have an open calendar and a clear mind.
“Tomorrow, yeah, just sleep in and spend time with the kids,” he said when asked about his plans for the remainder of the weekend. “Sunday, don't have any activities. So that's it. I got no plans, man, no plans.”