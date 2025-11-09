Darlington Nagbe reflects after final match of incredible career

As if a razor-thin, season-ending Audi MLS Cup Playoffs setback at the hands of their in-state rivals didn’t sting enough, Saturday’s 2-1 loss to FC Cincinnati also hit the Columbus Crew with the cold, hard reality that this was their final matchnight with Darlington Nagbe .

"We wanted to go as far as possible, so it was tough. It was tough to tell the team that the season is over, and it was the last game of Darlington.”

“I am emotional. I am emotional,” said Crew head coach Wilfried Nancy postgame. “It was difficult to talk with the players because obviously, yes, we lost, but during the game I had flashes regarding Darlington, what he did, the person that he is.

All-time great

After 15 years, more than 500 career matches, four MLS Cup titles, three MLS All-Star nods, 25 US men’s national team caps and myriad other team and individual honors, the beloved, respected central midfielder’s playing days are through.

Last month, Nagbe announced his plans to retire at the conclusion of Columbus’s 2025 season, citing a desire to spend more time with his wife Felicia, their three children and their extended family in Ohio and beyond.

For a player of his caliber, anything short of a trophy hoist would be an imperfect swan song. Yet he walks away with his head held high.

“I don't think I feel anything right now. I’m numb,” Nagbe told reporters after the match at TQL Stadium, where a large contingent of loved ones were on hand to support him one last time. “I've done 15 years, longer than that as a kid, but it's coming to an end. But at the same time, just so looking forward to being at home and spending time with my family. So it's just kind of just flatline right now. I don't know what to take of it, what to make of it.