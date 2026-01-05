DC United sign Romanian forward Louis Munteanu

"Winning the Golden Boot in the SuperLiga in his first season with CFR Cluj is a testament to Louis’ work ethic and natural goal-scoring ability. This, coupled with his European experience at such a young age, set him apart from other players, which is why we were determined to bring him to the club. We are excited to welcome him to the District.”

"Louis is a dynamic young forward whose finishing ability and versatility make him an excellent complement to our current attacking group,” said Dr. Erkut Sogut, D.C.'s managing director of soccer operations. “His movement off the ball, tireless work rate, ability to create space, and instinctive finishing in the final third add another dimension to our attack.

Baribo and Munteanu help replace Christian Benteke, who departed D.C. this winter. The former Belgian international and 2024 MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi winner tallied 49 goals in 100 games from 2022-25.

Munteanu will occupy a Designated Player roster spot alongside fellow striker Tai Baribo , continuing the club's offseason revamp. The Israeli international was acquired in mid-December from the Philadelphia Union for up to $4.6 million.

The 23-year-old Romanian international joins D.C. for a club-record fee (reportedly up to $10 million). He is under contract through the 2028-29 MLS season with an option for 2029-30.

Munteanu has starred for CFR and Farul Constanța in his home country, contributing 53g/20a in 149 combined matches (all competitions) for those clubs. In 2024-25, he earned the SuperLiga Romania Golden Boot and was named to the Team of the Season.

During his youth career, Munteanu spent time at Italian Serie A side Fiorentina. He routinely scored for their U-19s, but didn't feature at the first-team level.

Internationally, Munteanu has two goals in four caps with Romania. This March, the Tricolorii will participate in a European playoff for one of four remaining European spots at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

“I am incredibly excited to be joining D.C. United. Washington is an amazing city, and this move means a lot to me. MLS is a new and ambitious challenge, and I am fully committed to giving everything I have to help this club succeed next season,” said Munteanu.

“With the World Cup coming to North America, there will be even greater attention on American soccer, and I want to be part of that moment. The talks with head coach René Weiler and sporting director Dr. Erkut Sogut made it clear to me that something special is being built here. I am proud to be part of this project.”

D.C.'s 2026 campaign begins on Feb. 21 against the Philadelphia Union (7:30 pm ET | Apple TV). They're seeking the club's first Audi MLS Cup Playoffs appearance since 2019.