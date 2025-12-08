Seattle Sounders transfer Danny Leyva to Club Necaxa

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer

Seattle Sounders FC have transferred midfielder Danny Leyva to LIGA MX side Club Necaxa, the club announced Monday.

The 22-year-old Sounders homegrown moves to the Mexican first division after seven seasons with Seattle's first team, tallying 0g/10a in 107 appearances across all competitions.

"Danny has been part of this club for many years, and throughout that time he has always put the team first," said Seattle general manager & chief soccer officer Craig Waibel. “From the moment he joined our academy, he carried himself with the professionalism and commitment that define what it means to be a Sounder.

"We are proud of his growth both as a player and as a person, and we thank him for everything he has given to this organization. We wish him all the best as he takes this next step in his career with Club Necaxa."

Leyva debuted with Seattle in June 2019, shortly after signing as the youngest player in club history. The Las Vegas native also featured extensively for MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Tacoma Defiance and had a loan spell with the Colorado Rapids.

"I’m incredibly grateful to Sounders FC for everything this club has meant to me since the day I joined the academy,” said Leyva, who represented the United States at the 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup.