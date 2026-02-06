Minnesota United sign Colombian superstar James Rodríguez

“We believe that within our structure and culture, James can add an important dimension to the team. Our focus is on integrating him the right way and ensuring he contributes in a way that elevates the group. We’re confident that, together, we can create something impactful for our community, club and our fans.”

“James is a player whose quality, vision, and experience at the highest levels of the game are unquestioned. We’re excited to add his creativity and football intelligence to our group. At the same time, this move is about collective strength – not about putting everything on one individual,” said Khaled El-Ahmad, Minnesota's chief soccer officer and sporting director.

Rodríguez, who arrives ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup this summer, will not occupy a Designated Player roster slot. He was previously a free agent.

The 34-year-old midfielder and Colombian national team captain is under contract through June 2026 with an option through December 2026.

Household name

Rodríguez rose to fame at the 2014 World Cup, where he won the Golden Boot (six goals) while leading Colombia to a quarterfinal finish.

That breakout performance fueled a blockbuster move to LaLiga giants Real Madrid in July 2014. Rodríguez has also featured for German Bundesliga titans Bayern Munich, Portuguese powerhouse FC Porto and English Premier League side Everton FC, among others, tallying 127g/161a in 516 club matches.

Rodríguez's most recent stop was in LIGA MX with Club León, where he scored five goals in 34 all-competition appearances.

He is Colombia's second all-time leading scorer with 31g/41a in 122 caps and is poised to captain his country at the 2026 World Cup.

“I’m very happy for this new chapter in my life,” said Rodríguez. “I hope to be at my best so I can bring joy to this city and to all of the people who are putting their faith in me.