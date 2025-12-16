San Diego FC acquire Lewis Morgan from Red Bull New York

In exchange for the 29-year-old Scottish international, New York will receive up to $1.1 million in General Allocation Money (GAM). The funds include $450k guaranteed GAM in 2026 and up to $650k in conditional GAM.

The Red Bulls retain a portion of Morgan's 2026 salary budget charge and receive San Diego's natural third-round pick in the 2027 MLS SuperDraft. Additionally, San Diego will get $525k GAM in 2027 from New York.

Morgan is under contract with San Diego through 2026 with club options for 2027 and 2028.

“Lewis is an attacker who can play across the front three and brings qualities that will add to our group in 2026,” said SDFC sporting director Tyler Heaps.