San Diego FC acquire Lewis Morgan from Red Bull New York

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade
- SD receive: Lewis Morgan, $525k GAM
- RBNY receive: Up to $1.1m GAM, SuperDraft pick
San Diego FC have acquired midfielder Lewis Morgan from Red Bull New York, the clubs announced Tuesday.
In exchange for the 29-year-old Scottish international, New York will receive up to $1.1 million in General Allocation Money (GAM). The funds include $450k guaranteed GAM in 2026 and up to $650k in conditional GAM.
The Red Bulls retain a portion of Morgan's 2026 salary budget charge and receive San Diego's natural third-round pick in the 2027 MLS SuperDraft. Additionally, San Diego will get $525k GAM in 2027 from New York.
Morgan is under contract with San Diego through 2026 with club options for 2027 and 2028.
“Lewis is an attacker who can play across the front three and brings qualities that will add to our group in 2026,” said SDFC sporting director Tyler Heaps.
“He’s proven he can contribute goals and assists in this league, and we look forward to welcoming him to San Diego when we start preseason in the new year.”
Morgan has spent the past six seasons in MLS, starting with Inter Miami CF (2020-21) before getting traded to New York (2022-25).
The former Celtic attacker was named the 2024 MLS Comeback Player of the Year and helped the Red Bulls make MLS Cup presented by Audi that season. He missed most of the 2023 and 2025 campaigns due to injury.
For his MLS career, Morgan has 38g/17a in 140 combined games (all competitions) with Miami and New York.
He's earned seven caps with Scotland, including at UEFA Euro 2024.
“Lewis has always handled himself with the utmost professionalism, through many tough moments in his career and many fantastic ones,” said RBNY head of sport Julian de Guzman.
“We wish Lewis the best of luck in San Diego.”
San Diego are coming off a historic debut season, where they set expansion club records for points (63) and wins (19). They made the Western Conference Final in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs.
The Red Bulls are in reset mode after seeing their 15-year playoff streak end. They finished 10th in the Eastern Conference table (43 points).
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant