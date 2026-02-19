Inter Miami's wild offseason: How the MLS Cup champions leveled up

Two seasons ago, Inter Miami CF set a new single-season points record (74) en route to winning the Supporters’ Shield. Last season, they won MLS Cup presented by Audi as the crowning achievement of the busiest season ever played by an MLS team.

Here’s who signed on to play with Lionel Messi and Inter Miami in 2026, starting with a Walmart Saturday Showdown match against LAFC at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum (9:30 pm ET | Apple TV ).

Key players left the club this winter, most notably with legends Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba both retiring . But by adding a Premier League veteran, Concacaf stars and MLS award winners, Miami strengthened their weaknesses and reinforced their strengths. Now they look closer to a superteam than any team in the league’s 30-year history.

So, what’s in store for this year’s version of Inter Miami? Based on their star-studded offseason, more trophies should be expected.

Before we get into the new signings, it’s important to recognize a couple of Miami’s returning stars.

Rodrigo De Paul

Let’s start with Rodrigo De Paul, who was inked to a permanent deal after Inter Miami exercised their transfer option on the Atlético Madrid midfielder. De Paul, who helped fuel the club’s MLS Cup run after arriving on loan last summer, is now a Designated Player.

He’ll start in central midfield, likely ahead of a deep-lying defensive midfielder (more on that later). With quality ball progression skills and strength to win duels, as we’ve seen over and over again with Argentina, De Paul will be a valuable pillar for Inter Miami.

Tadeo Allende

Further up the field, Tadeo Allende is back. Now signed on a permanent deal after spending last season in Miami on loan from LaLiga club Celta de Vigo, Allende is fresh off a record-setting postseason goal tally.