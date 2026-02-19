Inter Miami's wild offseason: How the MLS Cup champions leveled up

Two seasons ago, Inter Miami CF set a new single-season points record (74) en route to winning the Supporters’ Shield. Last season, they won MLS Cup presented by Audi as the crowning achievement of the busiest season ever played by an MLS team.
So, what’s in store for this year’s version of Inter Miami? Based on their star-studded offseason, more trophies should be expected.
Key players left the club this winter, most notably with legends Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba both retiring. But by adding a Premier League veteran, Concacaf stars and MLS award winners, Miami strengthened their weaknesses and reinforced their strengths. Now they look closer to a superteam than any team in the league’s 30-year history.
Here’s who signed on to play with Lionel Messi and Inter Miami in 2026, starting with a Walmart Saturday Showdown match against LAFC at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum (9:30 pm ET | Apple TV).
Before we get into the new signings, it’s important to recognize a couple of Miami’s returning stars.
Rodrigo De Paul
Let’s start with Rodrigo De Paul, who was inked to a permanent deal after Inter Miami exercised their transfer option on the Atlético Madrid midfielder. De Paul, who helped fuel the club’s MLS Cup run after arriving on loan last summer, is now a Designated Player.
He’ll start in central midfield, likely ahead of a deep-lying defensive midfielder (more on that later). With quality ball progression skills and strength to win duels, as we’ve seen over and over again with Argentina, De Paul will be a valuable pillar for Inter Miami.
Tadeo Allende
Further up the field, Tadeo Allende is back. Now signed on a permanent deal after spending last season in Miami on loan from LaLiga club Celta de Vigo, Allende is fresh off a record-setting postseason goal tally.
With his sharp off-ball movement and eagerness to run in behind and to crash the box from the weak side, Allende is an excellent fit alongside Inter Miami’s other attackers. Crucially, the forward returned on a non-DP deal, which allowed Inter Miami the flexibility to sign one more such player alongside Messi and De Paul.
Germán Berterame
Speaking of DPs, Miami applied that roster designation to new striker Germán Berterame. Born in Argentina but representing Mexico on the international stage, the 27-year-old arrived from LIGA MX giants CF Monterrey for a reported $15 million transfer fee.
With double-digit goals in four of his last five seasons, Berterame brings a reliable scoring presence to Miami as a well-rounded No. 9.
Beyond his own abilities, Berterame provides another layer of versatility for head coach Javier Mascherano.
While a front three of Allende and Mateo Silvetti flanking Messi in a 4-3-3 worked a treat to close out last year’s playoffs, Berterame’s arrival could create a path for Miami to use different looks. The new forward could play up top between Allende and Silvetti, with Messi underneath as a No. 10 in a 4-2-3-1. He could play alongside Luis Suárez in a 4-4-2. The possibilities are numerous.
Plus, with Berterame's experience in the Concacaf Champions Cup, a competition Inter Miami are prioritizing this year, he could help the Herons earn a path back to the next FIFA Club World Cup.
David Ayala
With Busquets’ retirement, Inter Miami had a hole to fill at the base of their midfield. Enter David Ayala.
Acquired in a cash trade that sent at least $2 million to the Portland Timbers, Ayala joins Miami on a salary cap-friendly U22 Initiative contract. While the Argentine is a vastly different player than Busquets (most players are!), he’s just beginning to enter his prime and showed a well-rounded skillset with the Timbers.
Of course, his ball progression won’t measure up to his predecessor. But the 23-year-old offers progressive passing and provides an extra portion of ground coverage compared to Busquets.
Between Ayala and returner Yannick Bright, Inter Miami have more steel at the base of midfield than at any point since the club’s Messi era began in July 2023.
Sergio Reguilón
Alba’s historically excellent attacking contributions from left back will be missed in Miami, there’s little doubt about that. But Sergio Reguilón brings an impressive profile as the club’s new left back. The 29-year-old has played for some of the world’s biggest clubs, including Real Madrid, Atlético Madrid and Manchester United (he was most recently at Tottenham Hotspur).
Reguilón won’t provide Alba’s same attacking thrust, which will put more pressure on Inter Miami’s forwards to create chances for themselves. But he should still bring well-above-average attacking play to the left wing while providing a noticeable upgrade on Alba’s defensive work.
Thanks to the increased defensive attentiveness from Reguilón and Miami’s newly formed backline, this team should be stronger without the ball in 2026 than they were in either of their last two trophy-winning seasons.
Facundo Mura
Signed from Racing Club in Argentina, Facundo Mura brings more competition to Inter Miami’s defense. The 26-year-old joined as part of Miami’s defensive overhaul and will compete with Jamaican international Ian Fray for the starting right back position.
Mura, 26, has played over 200 matches in Argentina throughout his career and was a member of La Albiceleste’s youth team that competed at the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Poland.
Micael
One of the best central defenders in recent MLS history is back in the league, folks.
After moving from Houston to Brazilian giants Palmeiras last season for the Dynamo’s club-record outgoing transfer fee, Micael has joined Inter Miami on loan for the season with a purchase option.
A naturally left-footed player with good strength to win challenges and impressive range to sweep up behind the backline, the 25-year-old Brazilian will elevate Miami by taking some of the defensive burden off his more attacking teammates. In possession, he's comfortable on the ball in buildup – lest we forget, he emerged as a star during his time in Ben Olsen’s possession-heavy setup down in Texas.
Across the board, Micael is a perfect fit to start in the back for Inter Miami. Few in MLS have his set of tools.
Dayne St. Clair
If Inter Miami had one obvious weakness last season, it was in goal. Óscar Ustari struggled for most of the season before losing the starting job to Rocco Ríos Novo. To credit Ríos Novo, who’s back again in 2026, the young Argentine goalkeeper was a major improvement and came up big at times in the postseason.
But with Dayne St. Clair in the fold? There’s little doubt that Inter Miami upgraded.
By signing the reigning Goalkeeper of the Year in free agency, Miami gave themselves a rare level of assurance in between the posts. Only Sean Johnson saved more goals over expected last year than the former Minnesota United FC goalkeeper, as per FBref.
With skill in penalty shootouts that could provide a boost in knockout competitions and plenty of quick-twitch athletic saves in his locker, the Canadian international can shine in a spot where Inter Miami struggled last season.