Julian de Guzman replaces Jochen Schneider at New York Red Bulls

The New York Red Bulls announced Monday that head of sport Jochen Schneider has departed the club and will return to his family in Europe.

"While I will deeply miss this club, my family must come first, and I need to be with them. That said, I will always remain close to Julian and the Red Bulls, and I look forward to seeing the team’s continued success."

"Over the past few years, I've poured my heart into this club, and I am immensely proud of what we've accomplished together. Mentoring Julian has been one of the most rewarding aspects of my time here, and I have no doubt that he is the perfect person to take the helm and lead the Red Bulls into their next chapter.

"It has been an incredible privilege and honor to lead this extraordinary organization and work alongside such talented individuals," said Schneider, who joined the club in June 2022.

The moves come after RBNY finished 10th in the Eastern Conference with 43 points (12W-15L-7D). They missed the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2009, ending a league-record, 15-year postseason streak.

Julian de Guzman will take over as head of sport as part of the club’s long-term succession plan. Previously, the former Canadian international and Toronto FC midfielder served as New York's sporting director.

New leadership

During Schneider's tenure, RBNY won the Eastern Conference and made MLS Cup in 2024. The German executive helped sign players such as captain Emil Forsberg and leading goalscorer Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.

Over the last two seasons, de Guzman has worked closely alongside Schneider. Since joining the club in 2024, he has been at the helm of Red Bulls II, who secured first place in the Eastern Conference this season and will play in the MLS NEXT Pro Eastern Conference Final.

"We are deeply grateful for all that Jochen has brought to our organization during his time here," said RBNY president Marc de Grandpré. "Jochen’s expertise and leadership were instrumental in assembling a team that has competed at the highest level. While we are saddened to see him depart, he will always be part of the family. We fully respect his decision and wish him and his family all the best in the days and months ahead.

"At the same time, we know Julian will build on Jochen’s great work and continue to strengthen the foundation that has been set.

"We would also like to thank Sandro for his dedication in leading our team on the pitch over the last two seasons. His professionalism and commitment have left a lasting impact on the organization, and we will always remember him for securing our first Eastern Conference Championship."