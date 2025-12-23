Colorado Rapids name Matt Wells head coach

The Colorado Rapids have named Matt Wells as their new head coach, the club announced Tuesday.
Wells arrives from English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur, where he's served as an assistant coach since April 2023. Beforehand, the 37-year-old was an assistant at Fulham FC, AFC Bournemouth and Belgian Pro League side Club Brugge.
Wells replaces Chris Armas, who departed Colorado at the end of the 2025 season.
“We are delighted to welcome Matt to the Colorado Rapids as our next head coach,” said club president Pádraig Smith. “Matt brings extensive Premier League experience, a proven commitment to player development, and a clear tactical identity shaped by his work under some of the modern game’s most respected managers.
"His background aligns with our long-term vision for the club, and we look forward to the next chapter under his leadership.”
Colorado foundation
Wells takes over a side featuring several players with US men's national team ties, including midfielders Paxten Aaronson and Cole Bassett, goalkeeper Zack Steffen, and defenders Sam Vines and Reggie Cannon.
English center back Rob Holding, Brazilian striker Rafael Navarro and homegrown forward Darren Yapi are other key pieces.
“I want to thank the ownership at KSE for putting their faith in me to take the club forward,” said Wells. “I’m a very ambitious individual who has been surrounded by elite players and managers for the past seven years, and I’m excited to bring my experience and winning mentality to this organization."
New blood
Wells steps into his first head coaching role as the third-youngest manager in MLS, behind Minnesota United FC's Eric Ramsay (33) and St. Louis CITY SC's Yoann Damet (35).
Colorado are seeking an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs return in 2026. They missed out on this year's postseason following an 11th-place finish (41 points) in the Western Conference.