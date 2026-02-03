Red Bull New York transfer Noah Eile to Bristol City

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer

Red Bull New York have transferred defender Noah Eile to EFL Championship side Bristol City, the club announced Monday.

The 23-year-old center back departs for reportedly around $4.5 million.

Eile spent two seasons with RBNY, tallying 1g/2a in 72 appearances (all competitions) after arriving in 2024 from Malmö FF in his native Sweden.

"Noah has been a true professional and a great presence within our group, and we’re thankful for the commitment and effort he showed every day with the club," said RBNY head of sport Julian de Guzman.

“As he moves on to the next step in his career, we wish him continued growth and success."

New York are entering their first season under head coach Michael Bradley, starting on Feb. 21 at Orlando City (7:30 pm ET | Apple TV).