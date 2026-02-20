Miguel Almirón & Tata Martino: Can they reignite Atlanta United?

If anyone can get the most out of Miguel Almirón , it’s Tata Martino.

Last year didn’t go according to plan for anyone at Atlanta United. The Five Stripes started 2025 as preseason contenders and ended the year one goal away from "winning" the Wooden Spoon (last place overall). Nothing clicked. Everyone looked frustrated. Head coach Ronny Deila was dismissed after one season in charge.

All considered, Almirón played fine. He ended the year with 6g/7a in 31 matches. He didn’t look like the best version of himself. Though, to be fair, nobody did.

Now, with Martino back at the helm of Atlanta United, something approaching the Almirón we remember feels in reach. It will never be 2018 again. At 32 years old, Almirón isn't that player anymore. But the Paraguayan star’s talent is still there. And Martino seems intent on letting Almirón act as the catalyst for everything Atlanta do.

“We have the intention to try to keep finding his best version,” Martino said through a translator at his re-introductory press conference.

“This year, he has not only an important commitment to Atlanta but also a very important commitment to the Paraguayan national team, something that he’s been searching for for a long time, which is to play in a World Cup.