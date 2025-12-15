Red Bull New York name Michael Bradley head coach

Red Bull New York have named legendary former United States and MLS midfielder Michael Bradley as head coach, the club announced Monday.
Bradley's appointment comes six months after he took over the club's MLS NEXT Pro side, New York Red Bulls II, for his first professional head coaching position. He led RBNY II to the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro title.
The 38-year-old replaces the outgoing Sandro Schwarz, who left in October after New York missed the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs and saw their league-record, 15-year postseason streak end one season after making the league's championship match.
Head of sport Jochen Schneider also departed the club and was succeeded by Julian de Guzman.
“Michael had an exceptional playing career and has demonstrated a bright future in coaching, especially after leading our Red Bull New York II to the MLS NEXT Pro Cup this past season,” said de Guzman.
“He leads with calm confidence and has great way of connecting with people. We are excited for Michael to bring his philosophy to our first team and continue to lead our club towards success."
New era
Bradley takes over as RBNY seek a "fresh beginning" in 2026, aiming to evolve beyond classic Red Bull pressing.
The former USMNT captain will manage a squad refresh, which includes a new goalkeeper after Paraguay international Carlos Coronel left the club after five seasons.
Star Designated Players Emil Forsberg and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting remain core roster pieces. New York could fill a third and final DP spot during the winter transfer window.
“I am excited for the opportunity to be head coach of the club that I started my professional career with and also in the state that I call home,” said Bradley.
“I’m looking forward to working alongside everyone here and doing my part to help this club achieve the success our fans deserve."
Legendary career
Bradley began his playing career in 2004 with New York (then the MetroStars) at age 16, selected via the MLS SuperDraft.
That kickstarted a 20-year journey where he played in nearly 600 professional matches spanning MLS and first divisions in the Netherlands, Italy, Germany and England. While in Europe, he featured for AS Roma, Aston Villa, Borussia Mönchengladbach, Chievo Verona and Heerenveen.
Upon returning to MLS, Bradley famously led Toronto FC to a historic treble in 2017 (MLS, Supporters' Shield and Canadian Championship) alongside Jozy Altidore and Sebastian Giovinco. He retired following the 2023 campaign.
Bradley's 151 USMNT caps are the third-most in program history, behind Landon Donovan and Cobi Jones. He played at the 2010 and 2014 FIFA World Cups.
Family ties
In 2023, Bradley started his coaching career by serving as an assistant under his father, Bob Bradley, at Norwegian side Stabæk.
Bob, who led New York from 2002-05, is widely considered one of the greatest American soccer coaches of all time.