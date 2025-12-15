Red Bull New York name Michael Bradley head coach

Red Bull New York have named legendary former United States and MLS midfielder Michael Bradley as head coach, the club announced Monday.

Bradley's appointment comes six months after he took over the club's MLS NEXT Pro side, New York Red Bulls II, for his first professional head coaching position. He led RBNY II to the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro title.

The 38-year-old replaces the outgoing Sandro Schwarz, who left in October after New York missed the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs and saw their league-record, 15-year postseason streak end one season after making the league's championship match.

Head of sport Jochen Schneider also departed the club and was succeeded by Julian de Guzman.

“Michael had an exceptional playing career and has demonstrated a bright future in coaching, especially after leading our Red Bull New York II to the MLS NEXT Pro Cup this past season,” said de Guzman.