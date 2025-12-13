Chicago Fire transfer Brian Gutiérrez to Chivas

Chicago Fire FC have transferred midfielder Brian Gutiérrez to LIGA MX side Chivas de Guadalajara and retain a sell-on fee, the club announced Friday. He departs for reportedly a $5 million fee.

"As he takes the next step in his journey, we have full confidence that he will continue to elevate his game and make an even greater impact in the years ahead."

"Brian has demonstrated consistent growth and commitment to our club for 11 years. His year-over-year progression has culminated in a career-best season, and we are proud of his achievements," said Chicago director of football and head coach Gregg Berhalter.

Gutiérrez, who has Mexican heritage, has two senior caps with the United States . Those came in January 2025 friendlies.

The 22-year-old homegrown talent spent six seasons (2020-25) with the Fire's first team, tallying 21g/25a in 164 games across all competitions.

Gutiérrez is one of Chicago's most successful academy products, a group that includes USMNT goalkeepers Chris Brady and Gaga Slonina.

He joins a Chivas side that's won the second-most (12) LIGA MX titles, most recently the 2017 Clausura.

"It has been a privilege to play for my hometown club and represent all the kids who grew up playing in the parks around Chicago. I would like to thank all of my teammates, coaches and all the staff from the Academy through the first team who helped a kid from Chicago live his dream," said Gutiérrez.

"I would also like to thank my family for their unconditional support over the years, as well as all the fans who have supported us in the good and tough times. I will keep representing Chicago everywhere I go, and Chicago will always be home."