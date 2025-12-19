Austin FC transfer Osman Bukari to Polish club

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer
Austin FC have transferred winger Osman Bukari to Polish top-flight side Widzew Łódź, the club announced Friday.
The 27-year-old Ghana international departs for a record fee paid by a Polish Ekstraklasa club (reported $6.5 million) and frees up a Designated Player spot for the Verde & Black.
The club's remaining DPs are forwards Brandon Vazquez and Myrto Uzuni.
Bukari joined Austin in May 2024 from Serbian SuperLiga side Red Star Belgrade. In total, he produced 6g/10a in 50 games across all competitions.
Austin's 2025 season, their first under head coach Nico Estévez, was highlighted by a run to the US Open Cup final and a return to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs after a two-year absence. They fell in Round One against LAFC.
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant