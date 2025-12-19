Austin FC transfer Osman Bukari to Polish club

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer

Austin FC have transferred winger Osman Bukari to Polish top-flight side Widzew Łódź, the club announced Friday.

The 27-year-old Ghana international departs for a record fee paid by a Polish Ekstraklasa club (reported $6.5 million) and frees up a Designated Player spot for the Verde & Black.

The club's remaining DPs are forwards Brandon Vazquez and Myrto Uzuni.

Bukari joined Austin in May 2024 from Serbian SuperLiga side Red Star Belgrade. In total, he produced 6g/10a in 50 games across all competitions.