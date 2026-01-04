Vancouver Whitecaps transfer Ali Ahmed to Norwich City

"Once Ali made it clear that he wanted a new experience outside of MLS and a contract extension would not be possible, we had to act in order to secure a transfer fee that would give us the flexibility to invest in the squad as we build for 2026 and beyond."

"After several European clubs expressed interest in Ali last summer and clubs approached us again recently, we continued to have open and honest discussions with Ali and his representatives," said Axel Schuster, Whitecaps FC sporting director.

Just past the 2025-26 season's halfway point, Norwich City are 22nd in the Championship (second tier) and looking to avoid relegation.

In 2025, Ahmed was pivotal as Vancouver reached their first MLS Cup and Concacaf Champions Cup finals. They also captured a fourth straight Canadian Championship title.

Across four seasons with Vancouver, Ahmed posted 8g/16a in 102 appearances (all competitions) after signing from MLS NEXT Pro side Whitecaps FC 2.

Ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Ahmed has one goal in 22 caps for Canada. He's chasing a starting spot on head coach Jesse Marsch's team.

“Ali first joined us as a player who was seeking his opportunity outside the traditional pathway, and we are pleased that these years have been successful for both him and the club," said Schuster.

"We were able to develop Ali into a regular starter for the Canadian national team, as well as a player who consistently helped us in important matches. We are thankful to Ali for his time at the club and wish him all the best."