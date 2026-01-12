Houston Dynamo acquire Agustín Bouzat from Vélez Sarsfield

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Houston Dynamo FC have acquired midfielder Agustín Bouzat from Argentine Primera División side Vélez Sarsfield, the club announced Monday.
The 31-year-old Argentine is under contract through June 2028 with an option through June 2029.
Bouzat arrives with 18g/21a in 332 professional appearances spanning Velez, Boca Juniors and Defensa y Justicia in his home country, as well as Colo-Colo in Chile.
“Agustín has lifted six major trophies across South America with three different clubs, most recently captaining CA Vélez to a historic treble in 2024,” said Dynamo president of soccer Pat Onstad.
“Agustín is a relentless competitor who embodies the qualities we value most – a leader who elevates standards every day and knows what it takes to win. We are excited to welcome Agustín and his family to Houston and look forward to his contributions to push this club towards our goal of competing for trophies in 2026 and beyond.”
Houston are seeking a return to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in 2026 after a 12th-place finish in the Western Conference last year.
Their season begins on Feb. 21 at home against Chicago Fire FC (8:30 pm ET | Apple TV).
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant