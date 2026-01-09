Inter Miami acquire David Ayala from Portland Timbers

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade

MIA receive: David Ayala

David Ayala POR receive: Up to $2.15 million, sell-on %

In exchange for the 23-year-old Argentine, Portland receive $2 million guaranteed. They could get another $150,000 if certain performance metrics are reached and retain a sell-on percentage.

Ayala will occupy a U22 Initiative roster slot for Miami. He is under contract through the 2026 MLS season.

“We would like to thank David for his contributions and commitment to the club since arriving as a young player four years ago, and we wish him all the best,” said Timbers general manager Ned Grabavoy.

“This move allows David the opportunity to be situated closer to family as he assesses the next phase of his career. The return will allow us the ability to strengthen and reinforce our roster over the long term, which we are committed to doing.”

Ayala produced 4g/2a in 98 appearances across all competitions for the Timbers since joining from boyhood club Estudiantes de La Plata ahead of the 2022 season.