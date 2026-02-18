Sporting Kansas City acquire midfielder Lasse Berg Johnsen

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Sporting Kansas City have acquired midfielder Lasse Berg Johnsen from Sweden Allsvenskan side Malmö FF, the club announced Wednesday.
The 26-year-old Norway international is under contract through the 2027-28 season with a club option for 2028-29.
"We are delighted to add Lasse to the team," said David Lee, Sporting KC's president of soccer operations & general manager. "Lasse is a highly experienced and accomplished player in both the domestic and international game, and he arrives in Kansas City as he enters the prime of his career.
"He has excellent quality in possession and fits the profile of midfielder that we wanted to add to the squad. Lasse has shown throughout his career that he is a winner, while his personality and character will elevate our locker room."
Berg Johnsen has tallied 18g/21a in 258 career appearances for clubs across Scandinavia in Norway, Denmark and Sweden. He won three titles with Malmö and also earned trophies with Randers FC and Viking FK.
Internationally, Berg Johnsen has three caps with Norway and helped them qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Sporting open their 2026 campaign on Feb. 21 at the San Jose Earthquakes (10:30 pm ET | Apple TV). They're led by new head coach Raphael Wicky.
