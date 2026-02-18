Sporting Kansas City acquire midfielder Lasse Berg Johnsen

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Sporting Kansas City have acquired midfielder Lasse Berg Johnsen from Sweden Allsvenskan side Malmö FF, the club announced Wednesday.

The 26-year-old Norway international is under contract through the 2027-28 season with a club option for 2028-29.

"We are delighted to add Lasse to the team," said David Lee, Sporting KC's president of soccer operations & general manager. "Lasse is a highly experienced and accomplished player in both the domestic and international game, and he arrives in Kansas City as he enters the prime of his career.