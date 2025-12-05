LAFC name Marc Dos Santos head coach

“He has earned the trust and belief of all of our players. From our emerging young talents to our most experienced stars, the support for Marc’s appointment has been unanimous. His relationships, clarity of ideas, and passion for LAFC make him uniquely positioned to elevate what we already do well and push us toward our full potential. We are excited for this next chapter under Marc’s leadership as we continue our pursuit of excellence.”

“We are thrilled to announce Marc as the third head coach in LAFC history,” said LAFC co-president & general manager John Thorrington. “Marc understands as well as anyone what the best version of LAFC looks like – an entertaining, front-foot style of play grounded in ambition, intensity, and a collaborative culture that reflects who we are as a club.

The Black & Gold had an opening after Steve Cherundolo departed following their 2025 campaign. Dos Santos was part of Cherundolo’s staff.

Dos Santos has served as an LAFC assistant coach for the past four seasons, helping secure three major trophies: an MLS Cup-Supporters’ Shield double in 2022 and the 2024 US Open Cup .

“My focus now is to build on the strong foundation and culture that’s already in place. I’m excited to take on the challenges ahead together with our players, staff, and supporters.”

“I'm honored to step into the role of head coach at LAFC,” said Dos Santos. “This is a special club – you feel it the moment you step into the training facility or stadium, when you meet the people who work here, and when you see the passion of everyone involved. The ambition here is clear in the way we approach each day and in the standards we set for ourselves.

The Montréal native previously served as head coach of Vancouver Whitecaps FC for over two seasons (2019-21). He compiled a 22W-37L-18D record with the Canadian club.

Strong foundation

In 2025, LAFC finished third in the Western Conference (60 points) before falling to Vancouver in the Western Conference Semifinals.

Next year will be the Black & Gold’s first full year with Son Heung-Min. The South Korean superstar and Tottenham Hotspur legend arrived in August on a league-record deal, tallying 12g/4a in his first 13 matches.

Son struck up a powerful combination with Denis Bouanga, who has earned three straight MLS Best XI awards.

“As an ownership group, we believe Marc is the right person to lead LAFC to new heights,” said LAFC lead managing owner Bennett Rosenthal. “Marc has long been a part of LAFC’s amazing culture, and his presence provides all the positives of that continuity. He also brings fresh ideas and new approaches that will continue to elevate the Black & Gold standard.

“Marc’s qualities as a person and a coach stood out to us when evaluating who would be our next coach. Our expectations for this club – on and off the pitch – have always been ambitious, and we know our supporters in Los Angeles and around the world share those ambitions.