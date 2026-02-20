Vancouver Whitecaps sign Jesper Sørensen to contract extension

Vancouver Whitecaps FC have signed head coach Jesper Sørensen to a contract extension through the 2027-28 MLS season, the club announced Friday.

Sørensen took over as 'Caps manager in January 2025 and led the club to their best-ever season, highlighted by trips to the MLS Cup and Concacaf Champions Cup finals, as well as a fourth straight Canadian Championship title.

“Jesper has done an outstanding job developing our team and establishing a clear, modern playing identity,” said Whitecaps sporting director Axel Schuster. “His work with our players, both individually and collectively, has been instrumental in our progress.

"Continuity and alignment are essential to sustained success in MLS, and Jesper embodies both. He is the right person to lead this group forward and continue building a competitive, resilient team that reflects who we are as a club.”

A 2025 Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year finalist, Sørensen also guided Vancouver to club records in points (63) and goals scored across all competitions (104) last year.

"I am incredibly grateful for the support of our players, technical and support staff, front office, and of course our fans over the course of my first season at the club," said Sørensen. "Last year, we shared many historic firsts and established a new level of expectation and belief.

"We will continue building, and I am committed to bringing more success to Vancouver and our passionate supporters. I look forward to seeing everyone at BC Place starting this Saturday."

Vancouver's 2026 MLS season kicks off on Feb. 21 at home against Real Salt Lake (7:30 pm ET | Apple TV).