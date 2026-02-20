Refreshed LA Galaxy enter 2026 with title aspirations

The LA Galaxy ’s technical staff faced a long, tricky to-do list over the winter, with the clock ticking loudly in the countdown to their MLS home opener vs. New York City FC on Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire (7 pm ET | Apple TV ).

“Definitely a roller-coaster last few months,” Galaxy general manager Will Kuntz told MLSsoccer.com in a one-on-one conversation at their preseason camp in La Quinta, California last week.

Their euphoric run to 2024 MLS Cup glory had crashed into a brutal 2025, which began with a record-breaking 16-game winless skid in league play and ended with the gutting news that Riqui Puig , the superstar playmaker the Gs’ lineup was built around, had to miss a second consecutive season due to complications from a torn ACL.

Roster refresh

Making a rapid return to the league’s elite would require replacing a fundamentally irreplaceable player without blowing up the game model entirely, while also addressing defensive frailties further down the pitch. And all this would be happening in the shadow of the headline-dominating arrival of Korean icon Son Heung-Min at their crosstown rivals LAFC, to say nothing of Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi-powered capture of the catbird seat that once belonged to LA.

“Look, there's always an expectation for us to win championships. It's just what you get when you play for the Galaxy, or you coach the Galaxy,” said head coach Greg Vanney. “That's always our goal.

“But now there's 30 teams vying, and there's teams with huge budgets that are also spending, and so it's getting more and more challenging to do that every year. But I think we have to come back, and we have to put ourselves in the mix of being a team that is capable of winning a championship.”

First and foremost, the Gs’ brain trust decided that for all its technical quality and attacking verve, their squad had too often been exposed as lightweight, too easy to play through last year – where they leaked a grisly 66 goals, second-worst in MLS – and needed some beefing up. Literally.

“It's just a tonnage thing that we really wanted to address,” explained Kuntz. “In the past, teams maybe felt tired after playing us, because they would be chasing and we'd have the ball a lot. But they weren't really sore, right?

“This year, the idea is, they're tired, but they're also a little sore afterwards – maybe the ribs or their chest is a little bruised. I don't think that's the worst thing.”

Even last summer’s uptick in form carried complications. By finishing third in last year’s Leagues Cup, LA gained a valuable consolation prize: qualification for the Concacaf Champions Cup, both a rare opportunity and a massive challenge that would require Vanney’s group to hit the ground running.