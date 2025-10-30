Orlando City's Alex Freeman named 2025 MLS Young Player of the Year

Alex Freeman has been named the 2025 MLS Young Player of the Year, rewarding the right back's breakout season with Orlando City.
The 21-year-old homegrown defender tallied a career-best nine goal contributions (6g/3a) in 29 games, going from an MLS NEXT Pro prospect to an MLS All-Star selection. His six goals were tied for second among MLS defenders this season, and his 42 key passes were the fourth-most.
Freeman rode his sensational season to a consistent USMNT role, earning 11 caps since debuting ahead of the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup. He's now pursuing a 2026 FIFA World Cup roster spot, continuing his rapid rise for club and country.
Freeman becomes the first Orlando player to win the award in its current iteration and the second in club history to earn the honor, joining Cyle Larin, who was named MLS Rookie of the Year in 2015.
Freeman is the fourth American to earn the award in its current iteration and the second to have played in both MLS NEXT Pro and in MLS NEXT, joining Real Salt Lake's Diego Luna (2024).
The Young Player of the Year award honors the top player in the league aged 22 and under. Players born on or after Jan. 1, 2003, were eligible for selection.
The award is voted on by MLS club technical staff, media and current MLS players. Freeman bested fellow finalists Obed Vargas (Seattle Sounders FC) and Luna (RSL).
Players
Media
Clubs
TOTAL
1. Alex Freeman (ORL)
23.21%
31.07%
36.00%
30.10%
2. Obed Vargas (SEA)
21.43%
21.47%
16.00%
19.63%
3. Diego Luna (RSL)
14.29%
12.43%
4.00%
10.24%
MLS Young Player of the Year/Rookie of the Year winners
Young Player of the Year
- 2025: Alex Freeman – Orlando City
- 2024: Diego Luna – Real Salt Lake
- 2023: Thiago Almada – Atlanta United
- 2022: Jesús Ferreira – FC Dallas
- 2021: Ricardo Pepi – FC Dallas
- 2020: Diego Rossi – Los Angeles Football Club
Rookie of the Year
- 2019: Andre Shinyashiki – Colorado Rapids
- 2018: Corey Baird – Real Salt Lake
- 2017: Julian Gressel – Atlanta United
- 2016: Jordan Morris – Seattle Sounders FC
- 2015: Cyle Larin – Orlando City SC
- 2014: Tesho Akindele – FC Dallas
- 2013: Dillon Powers – Colorado Rapids
- 2012: Austin Berry – Chicago Fire FC
- 2011: C.J. Sapong – Sporting Kansas City
- 2010: Andy Najar – D.C. United
- 2009: Omar Gonzalez – LA Galaxy
- 2008: Sean Franklin – LA Galaxy
- 2007: Maurice Edu – Toronto FC
- 2006: Jonathan Bornstein – Chivas USA
- 2005: Michael Parkhurst – New England Revolution
- 2004: Clint Dempsey – New England Revolution
- 2003: Damani Ralph – Chicago Fire FC
- 2002: Kyle Martino – Columbus Crew
- 2001: Rodrigo Faria – MetroStars
- 2000: Carlos Bocanegra – Chicago Fire FC
- 1999: Jay Heaps – Miami Fusion
- 1998: Ben Olsen – D.C. United
- 1997: Mike Duhaney – Tampa Bay Mutiny
- 1996: Steve Ralston – Tampa Bay Mutiny