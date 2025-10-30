Orlando City's Alex Freeman named 2025 MLS Young Player of the Year

Alex Freeman has been named the 2025 MLS Young Player of the Year, rewarding the right back's breakout season with Orlando City .

The 21-year-old homegrown defender tallied a career-best nine goal contributions (6g/3a) in 29 games, going from an MLS NEXT Pro prospect to an MLS All-Star selection. His six goals were tied for second among MLS defenders this season, and his 42 key passes were the fourth-most.

Freeman rode his sensational season to a consistent USMNT role, earning 11 caps since debuting ahead of the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup. He's now pursuing a 2026 FIFA World Cup roster spot, continuing his rapid rise for club and country.

Freeman becomes the first Orlando player to win the award in its current iteration and the second in club history to earn the honor, joining Cyle Larin, who was named MLS Rookie of the Year in 2015.