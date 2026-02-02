San Jose Earthquakes loan Cristian Arango to Atlético Nacional

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan

The San Jose Earthquakes have loaned forward Cristian "Chicho" Arango to Colombian top-flight side Atlético Nacional, the club announced Monday.

The deal sends the 30-year-old Colombian international back to his native Colombia through the 2026 season and includes a purchase option.

Arango joined San Jose before the 2025 season following stints in MLS with LAFC (2021-22) and Real Salt Lake (2023-24). He contributed 14g/3a in 31 appearances last season (all competitions), earning San Jose’s Offensive Player of the Year Award.

Arango is San Jose's third major outgoing attacker from their 2025 season, as Cristian Espinoza signed with Nashville SC in free agency and Josef Martínez joined LIGA MX side Club Tijuana. That trio combined for 31g/21a, scoring over half of the team's 60 goals.

In reshaping their attack, the Quakes recently added former RB Leipzig star and German international Timo Werner as a Designated Player.

San Jose begin their 2026 MLS season on Feb. 21 at home against Sporting Kansas City (10:30 pm ET | Apple TV).