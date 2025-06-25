League News

2025 MLS All-Star Team Roster

MLSsoccer staff

Twenty-six players will represent Major League Soccer against LIGA MX's best during the 2025 MLS All-Star Game, held July 23 at Austin FC's Q2 Stadium (9 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

The roster was selected through a combination of voting (12 players), selections by MLS All-Star coach Nico Estévez (12 players) and those picked by MLS Commissioner Don Garber (2 players).

GOALKEEPERS (3)

  • Dayne St. Clair - Minnesota United FC | Voted In
  • Brad Stuver - Austin FC | Coach’s Selection
  • Yohei Takaoka - Vancouver Whitecaps FC | Coach’s Selection

DEFENDERS (8)

  • Jordi Alba - Inter Miami CF | Voted In
  • Max Arfsten - Columbus Crew | Coach’s Selection
  • Tristan Blackmon - Vancouver Whitecaps FC | Voted In
  • Michael Boxall - Minnesota United FC | Voted In
  • Alex Freeman - Orlando City | Voted In
  • Jakob Glesnes - Philadelphia Union | Coach’s Selection
  • Andy Najar - Nashville SC | Coach’s Selection
  • Miles Robinson - FC Cincinnati | Coach’s Selection

MIDFIELDERS (6)

  • Sebastian Berhalter - Vancouver Whitecaps FC | Voted In
  • David Da Costa - Portland Timbers | Coach’s Selection
  • Evander - FC Cincinnati | Voted In
  • Diego Luna - Real Salt Lake | Voted In
  • Jeppe Tverskov - San Diego FC | Coach’s Selection
  • Philip Zinckernagel - Chicago Fire FC | Coach’s Selection

FORWARDS (9)

  • Patrick Agyemang - Charlotte FC | Commissioner’s Pick
  • Tai Baribo - Philadelphia Union | Voted In
  • Denis Bouanga - LAFC | Voted In
  • Anders Dreyer - San Diego FC | Coach’s Selection
  • Chucky Lozano - San Diego FC | Commissioner’s Pick
  • Lionel Messi - Inter Miami CF | Voted In
  • Diego Rossi - Columbus Crew | Coach’s Selection
  • Brandon Vazquez - Austin FC | Coach’s Selection
  • Brian White - Vancouver Whitecaps FC | Voted In

All stats as of June 24, 2025

FORWARDS/WINGERS (9)

Patrick Agyemang
Commissioner’s Pick · Charlotte FC

Agyemang is building on his breakout 2024 campaign with Charlotte FC, catching the eye of USMNT boss Mauricio Pochettino. The powerful striker will now appear in his first MLS All-Star Game.

Tai Baribo
Voted In · Philadelphia Union

Baribo tops the Golden Boot presented by Audi race and leads the Philadelphia Union's attack. With 14 goal contributions so far this year (13g/1a), the Israeli international is also in the Landon Donovan MLS MVP award hunt.

Denis Bouanga
Voted In · Los Angeles Football Club

A two-time MLS Best XI selection and three-time MLS All-Star, Bouanga is having yet another memorable season for LAFC. One of the club's all-time greats, the Gabon international has 8g/5a in 15 league matches this year.

Anders Dreyer
Coach's Selection · San Diego FC

Dreyer joined expansion side San Diego FC from Belgian powerhouse Anderlecht before their inaugural campaign and has more than delivered. The Danish international is firmly in the MVP conversation with a league-best 17 goal contributions (8g/9a).

Hirving Lozano
Commissioner’s Pick · San Diego FC

Lozano made waves when he signed for San Diego FC last summer as the club's first Designated Player. The Mexican international has 5g/7a in 14 matches, helping the expansion club contend in the Western Conference.

Lionel Messi
Voted In · Inter Miami CF

Messi is looking to repeat as MLS MVP, something never achieved in the league's 30-year history. That alone speaks to the GOAT's dominance for Inter Miami, already tallying 10g/6a this year and powering a historic run at the FIFA Club World Cup.

Diego Rossi
Coach's Selection · Columbus Crew

Rossi has tallied 9g/3a in 17 games, leading the Crew's attack after they transferred Cucho Hernández last winter. The Uruguay international has been among the league's most consistent goal-scorers dating back to his previous stint with LAFC, where he won the 2020 Golden Boot.

Brandon Vázquez
Coach's Selection · Austin FC

Vazquez returned to MLS in January, joining All-Star hosts Austin FC from LIGA MX side CF Monterrey. The USMNT striker enjoyed previous stints in the league with Atlanta United, as well as FC Cincinnati, where he scored 18 league goals in 2022.

Brian White
Voted In · Vancouver Whitecaps FC

White has experienced a remarkable rise from a relatively unknown 2018 MLS SuperDraft pick to one of the league's most productive No. 9s. The US international is scoring at a torrid pace for Vancouver, tallying 15 goals in 22 appearances (all competitions) this season.

MIDFIELDERS (6)

Sebastian Berhalter
Voted In · Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Another Vancouver player with an upward trajectory, Berhalter has developed into one of the best No. 8s in the league, helping drive the Whitecaps' run to the Concacaf Champions Cup final and top of the Western Conference standings. Berhalter is now in contention for a spot on the USMNT's World Cup roster.

David Da Costa
Coach's Selection · Portland Timbers

Da Costa has stepped up for the Portland Timbers since joining from French Ligue 1 side RC Lens last winter. The Portuguese midfielder brings skill and defensive work rate, while also providing a team-best eight assists.

Evander
Voted In · FC Cincinnati

The subject of an MLS-record cash-for-player trade, Evander is again one of the top attacking midfielders in the league. Following his 2024 MLS Best XI season with Portland, the Brazilian joined FC Cincinnati and has continued to showcase his skills, tallying 7g/6a in league play so far.

Diego Luna
Voted In · Real Salt Lake

Last year's MLS Young Player of the Year, Luna has earned his second straight All-Star selection. The USMNT midfielder is Real Salt Lake's main threat this season with 8g/4a, and has seen his international stock rise accordingly.

Jeppe Tverskov
Coach's Selection · San Diego FC

Tverskov is crucial to San Diego’s stellar debut MLS season, captaining the squad in 17 of 18 matches. The Danish midfielder often dictates the tempo and has added 1g/6a since arriving from sister side FC Nordsjælland.

Philip Zinckernagel
Coach's Selection · Chicago Fire FC

An offseason arrival from Belgian top-flight side Club Brugge, Zinckernagel has emerged as a star during his first season with Chicago. The Danish attacker boasts a team-best 14 goal contributions in 15 games (7g/7a).

DEFENDERS (8)

Jordi Alba
Voted In · Inter Miami CF

Alba is enjoying another standout campaign for Inter Miami, contributing six assists in 14 games. The 36-year-old is among the best attacking fullbacks ever, a reputation cemented during his distinguished run at FC Barcelona, where he starred alongside Inter Miami teammates Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Luis Suárez.

Max Arfsten
Coach's Selection · Columbus Crew

After a breakout 2024 campaign, Arfsten has become a key player for Columbus and earns his first All-Star selection in his third MLS season. The USMNT left back has started every game (16) available for the Crew this season, contributing 3g/3a.

Tristan Blackmon
Voted In · Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Blackmon is central to Vancouver's league-leading defense, which has allowed just 14 goals on the year. It’s a breakout campaign for the 28-year-old center back, who’s now in his fourth season with the Whitecaps.

Michael Boxall
Voted In · Minnesota United FC

An early frontrunner for MLS Defender of the Year, Boxall is the anchor for a stout Minnesota defense. With the New Zealand international starting every one of their first 18 matches, the Loons have conceded 20 goals, tied for the second-fewest in the Western Conference.

Alex Freeman
Voted In · Orlando City

Freeman has emerged as arguably the best right back in MLS during his first full season with Orlando City. After shining in MLS NEXT Pro, the 20-year-old homegrown has taken the league by storm and become a key USMNT player at the Gold Cup.

Jakob Glesnes
Coach's Selection · Philadelphia Union

Glesnes earns his third All-Star selection in four seasons as he’s helped guide Philadelphia to the top of the Supporters’ Shield standings. The 2022 MLS Defender of the Year and Norway native provides a veteran presence on a young Union backline.

Andy Najar
Coach's Selection · Nashville SC

Najar's third MLS stint has proven a smashing success. The Honduran right back is a true weapon for Nashville SC, dishing out seven assists as B.J. Callaghan's squad vies for the Eastern Conference lead.

Miles Robinson
Coach's Selection · FC Cincinnati

Making his third All-Star appearance, Robinson continues to anchor the FC Cincinnati defense. The two-time MLS Best XI selection is routinely called up to the USMNT in the buildup to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

GOALKEEPERS (3)

Dayne St. Clair
Voted In · Minnesota United FC

St. Clair is tied for the MLS lead in clean sheets (eight) and has made 43 saves in 16 matches. His performances have earned him the starting spot with Canada ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Brad Stuver
Coach's Selection · Austin FC

An MLS veteran, Stuver earns his first All-Star selection in his 13th season in the league. After primarily serving as a backup goalkeeper with the Columbus Crew and New York City FC, the Ohio native joined Austin FC ahead of their inaugural 2021 season and has backstopped the Verde & Black ever since.

Yohei Takaoka
Coach's Selection · Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Takaoka is tied with St. Clair atop the clean sheet charts this season with eight. The Japanese native has helped Vancouver challenge for the club's first-ever Supporters' Shield, plus reach the Concacaf Champions Cup final.

COACH

Nico Estévez
Austin FC

By club

Overall, 15 clubs are represented on this year’s All-Star Game roster. Vancouver Whitecaps FC have a team-high four players selected, followed by San Diego FC with three.

Austin FC

  • Brad Stuver
  • Brandon Vazquez

Charlotte FC

  • Patrick Agyemang

Chicago Fire FC

  • Philip Zinckernagel

FC Cincinnati

  • Evander
  • Miles Robinson

Columbus Crew

  • Max Arfsten
  • Diego Rossi

Inter Miami CF

  • Jordi Alba
  • Lionel Messi

LAFC

  • Denis Bouanga

Minnesota United FC

  • Michael Boxall
  • Dayne St. Clair

Nashville SC

  • Andy Najar

Orlando City

  • Alex Freeman

Philadelphia Union

  • Tai Baribo
  • Jakob Glesnes

Portland Timbers

  • David Da Costa

Real Salt Lake

  • Diego Luna

San Diego FC

  • Anders Dreyer
  • Chucky Lozano
  • Jeppe Tverskov

Vancouver Whitecaps FC

  • Sebastian Berhalter
  • Tristan Blackmon
  • Yohei Takaoka
  • Brian White
