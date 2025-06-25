2025 MLS All-Star Team Roster

Twenty-six players will represent Major League Soccer against LIGA MX's best during the 2025 MLS All-Star Game, held July 23 at Austin FC's Q2 Stadium (9 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
The roster was selected through a combination of voting (12 players), selections by MLS All-Star coach Nico Estévez (12 players) and those picked by MLS Commissioner Don Garber (2 players).
GOALKEEPERS (3)
- Dayne St. Clair - Minnesota United FC | Voted In
- Brad Stuver - Austin FC | Coach’s Selection
- Yohei Takaoka - Vancouver Whitecaps FC | Coach’s Selection
DEFENDERS (8)
- Jordi Alba - Inter Miami CF | Voted In
- Max Arfsten - Columbus Crew | Coach’s Selection
- Tristan Blackmon - Vancouver Whitecaps FC | Voted In
- Michael Boxall - Minnesota United FC | Voted In
- Alex Freeman - Orlando City | Voted In
- Jakob Glesnes - Philadelphia Union | Coach’s Selection
- Andy Najar - Nashville SC | Coach’s Selection
- Miles Robinson - FC Cincinnati | Coach’s Selection
MIDFIELDERS (6)
- Sebastian Berhalter - Vancouver Whitecaps FC | Voted In
- David Da Costa - Portland Timbers | Coach’s Selection
- Evander - FC Cincinnati | Voted In
- Diego Luna - Real Salt Lake | Voted In
- Jeppe Tverskov - San Diego FC | Coach’s Selection
- Philip Zinckernagel - Chicago Fire FC | Coach’s Selection
FORWARDS (9)
- Patrick Agyemang - Charlotte FC | Commissioner’s Pick
- Tai Baribo - Philadelphia Union | Voted In
- Denis Bouanga - LAFC | Voted In
- Anders Dreyer - San Diego FC | Coach’s Selection
- Chucky Lozano - San Diego FC | Commissioner’s Pick
- Lionel Messi - Inter Miami CF | Voted In
- Diego Rossi - Columbus Crew | Coach’s Selection
- Brandon Vazquez - Austin FC | Coach’s Selection
- Brian White - Vancouver Whitecaps FC | Voted In
All stats as of June 24, 2025
FORWARDS/WINGERS (9)
Agyemang is building on his breakout 2024 campaign with Charlotte FC, catching the eye of USMNT boss Mauricio Pochettino. The powerful striker will now appear in his first MLS All-Star Game.
Baribo tops the Golden Boot presented by Audi race and leads the Philadelphia Union's attack. With 14 goal contributions so far this year (13g/1a), the Israeli international is also in the Landon Donovan MLS MVP award hunt.
Dreyer joined expansion side San Diego FC from Belgian powerhouse Anderlecht before their inaugural campaign and has more than delivered. The Danish international is firmly in the MVP conversation with a league-best 17 goal contributions (8g/9a).
Lozano made waves when he signed for San Diego FC last summer as the club's first Designated Player. The Mexican international has 5g/7a in 14 matches, helping the expansion club contend in the Western Conference.
Messi is looking to repeat as MLS MVP, something never achieved in the league's 30-year history. That alone speaks to the GOAT's dominance for Inter Miami, already tallying 10g/6a this year and powering a historic run at the FIFA Club World Cup.
Rossi has tallied 9g/3a in 17 games, leading the Crew's attack after they transferred Cucho Hernández last winter. The Uruguay international has been among the league's most consistent goal-scorers dating back to his previous stint with LAFC, where he won the 2020 Golden Boot.
Vazquez returned to MLS in January, joining All-Star hosts Austin FC from LIGA MX side CF Monterrey. The USMNT striker enjoyed previous stints in the league with Atlanta United, as well as FC Cincinnati, where he scored 18 league goals in 2022.
MIDFIELDERS (6)
Another Vancouver player with an upward trajectory, Berhalter has developed into one of the best No. 8s in the league, helping drive the Whitecaps' run to the Concacaf Champions Cup final and top of the Western Conference standings. Berhalter is now in contention for a spot on the USMNT's World Cup roster.
Da Costa has stepped up for the Portland Timbers since joining from French Ligue 1 side RC Lens last winter. The Portuguese midfielder brings skill and defensive work rate, while also providing a team-best eight assists.
The subject of an MLS-record cash-for-player trade, Evander is again one of the top attacking midfielders in the league. Following his 2024 MLS Best XI season with Portland, the Brazilian joined FC Cincinnati and has continued to showcase his skills, tallying 7g/6a in league play so far.
Last year's MLS Young Player of the Year, Luna has earned his second straight All-Star selection. The USMNT midfielder is Real Salt Lake's main threat this season with 8g/4a, and has seen his international stock rise accordingly.
Tverskov is crucial to San Diego’s stellar debut MLS season, captaining the squad in 17 of 18 matches. The Danish midfielder often dictates the tempo and has added 1g/6a since arriving from sister side FC Nordsjælland.
An offseason arrival from Belgian top-flight side Club Brugge, Zinckernagel has emerged as a star during his first season with Chicago. The Danish attacker boasts a team-best 14 goal contributions in 15 games (7g/7a).
DEFENDERS (8)
Alba is enjoying another standout campaign for Inter Miami, contributing six assists in 14 games. The 36-year-old is among the best attacking fullbacks ever, a reputation cemented during his distinguished run at FC Barcelona, where he starred alongside Inter Miami teammates Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Luis Suárez.
After a breakout 2024 campaign, Arfsten has become a key player for Columbus and earns his first All-Star selection in his third MLS season. The USMNT left back has started every game (16) available for the Crew this season, contributing 3g/3a.
Blackmon is central to Vancouver's league-leading defense, which has allowed just 14 goals on the year. It’s a breakout campaign for the 28-year-old center back, who’s now in his fourth season with the Whitecaps.
Freeman has emerged as arguably the best right back in MLS during his first full season with Orlando City. After shining in MLS NEXT Pro, the 20-year-old homegrown has taken the league by storm and become a key USMNT player at the Gold Cup.
Glesnes earns his third All-Star selection in four seasons as he’s helped guide Philadelphia to the top of the Supporters’ Shield standings. The 2022 MLS Defender of the Year and Norway native provides a veteran presence on a young Union backline.
Najar's third MLS stint has proven a smashing success. The Honduran right back is a true weapon for Nashville SC, dishing out seven assists as B.J. Callaghan's squad vies for the Eastern Conference lead.
Making his third All-Star appearance, Robinson continues to anchor the FC Cincinnati defense. The two-time MLS Best XI selection is routinely called up to the USMNT in the buildup to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
GOALKEEPERS (3)
An MLS veteran, Stuver earns his first All-Star selection in his 13th season in the league. After primarily serving as a backup goalkeeper with the Columbus Crew and New York City FC, the Ohio native joined Austin FC ahead of their inaugural 2021 season and has backstopped the Verde & Black ever since.
Takaoka is tied with St. Clair atop the clean sheet charts this season with eight. The Japanese native has helped Vancouver challenge for the club's first-ever Supporters' Shield, plus reach the Concacaf Champions Cup final.
COACH
By club
Overall, 15 clubs are represented on this year’s All-Star Game roster. Vancouver Whitecaps FC have a team-high four players selected, followed by San Diego FC with three.
Austin FC
- Brad Stuver
- Brandon Vazquez
Charlotte FC
- Patrick Agyemang
Chicago Fire FC
- Philip Zinckernagel
FC Cincinnati
- Evander
- Miles Robinson
Columbus Crew
- Max Arfsten
- Diego Rossi
Inter Miami CF
- Jordi Alba
- Lionel Messi
LAFC
- Denis Bouanga
Minnesota United FC
- Michael Boxall
- Dayne St. Clair
Nashville SC
- Andy Najar
Orlando City
- Alex Freeman
Philadelphia Union
- Tai Baribo
- Jakob Glesnes
Portland Timbers
- David Da Costa
Real Salt Lake
- Diego Luna
San Diego FC
- Anders Dreyer
- Chucky Lozano
- Jeppe Tverskov
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Sebastian Berhalter
- Tristan Blackmon
- Yohei Takaoka
- Brian White