Champions! Nashville SC win US Open Cup over Austin FC

Nashville SC made history Wednesday evening, defeating Austin FC, 2-1, to win the 2025 US Open Cup crown at Q2 Stadium. It is the first title in club history for Nashville, who also clinched a berth in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup.
Nashville SC jumped in front on 17 minutes when Jacob Shaffelburg chested a floated Sam Surridge cross into Hany Mukhtar's path and the German bounced his shot past Austin FC goalkeeper Brad Stuver from 12 yards out.
After having a penalty kick saved by Brian Schwake, Myrto Uzuni leveled in first-half stoppage time, striding into the box and converting his shot past Nashville SC goalkeeper Brian Schwake.
Nashville went ahead for good on the hour mark when Surridge buried his penalty kick after Jeisson Palacios was pulled down in the box by Dani Pereira on a corner kick.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: After coming agonizingly close in the 2023 Leagues Cup Final, where they lost to Lionel Messi and Inter Miami at GEODIS Park, Nashville are finally champions! And it’s not just the first title in club history. It’s also the first professional sports major trophy in the state of Tennessee.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: What an opening goal for Nashville SC, with Jacob Shaffelburg cushioning the ball down off his chest and Hany Mukhtar finishing with class.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: How about it Brian Schwake? The 24-year-old goalkeeper has yet to make his MLS debut, but he was pivotal in Nashville’s trophy lift with a first-half penalty kick save to deny Myrto Uzuni, one of his seven saves.
Next Up
