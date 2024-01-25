Transfer Tracker

Minnesota United sign center back Victor Eriksson

Viktor Eriksson - Minnesota United FC - signing
MLSsoccer staff

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Minnesota United FC have signed Swedish international center back Victor Eriksson through the 2026 MLS season with an option for 2027, the club announced Thursday.

Eriksson, 23, previously played his entire professional career at Swedish top-flight side IFK Värnamo. He scored three goals in 115 matches across all competitions, plus has earned one cap for Sweden (January 2023 friendly vs. Finland).

Eriksson joins veterans Micky Tapias and Michael Boxall as center backs on Minnesota's depth chart. They also added Swedish center back Mikael Marques last winter, though the youngster played in just one game.

Heading into 2024, Minnesota hope a Feb. 24 opener at Austin FC (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass) starts their path back towards the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. Beforehand, one key order of business is hiring a permanent head coach to take duties from interim boss Cameron Knowles.

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Transfer Tracker Minnesota United FC

Related Stories

FC Dallas sign Ecuadorian midfielder Patrickson Delgado
LAFC loan Stipe Biuk to Real Valladolid
Minnesota United sign midfielder Moses Nyeman
More News
More News
FC Dallas sign Ecuadorian midfielder Patrickson Delgado
Transfer Tracker

FC Dallas sign Ecuadorian midfielder Patrickson Delgado
LAFC loan Stipe Biuk to Real Valladolid
Transfer Tracker

LAFC loan Stipe Biuk to Real Valladolid
Minnesota United sign center back Victor Eriksson
Transfer Tracker

Minnesota United sign center back Victor Eriksson
Jordan Morris looks to "solidify my legacy" at Seattle Sounders

Jordan Morris looks to "solidify my legacy" at Seattle Sounders
Roman Bürki: St. Louis CITY balance disappointment with "big achievement"
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Roman Bürki: St. Louis CITY balance disappointment with "big achievement"
More News
Video
Video
FULL REPLAY: Inter Miami CF vs. FC Dallas | 2024 Preseason Friendly
2:03:48

FULL REPLAY: Inter Miami CF vs. FC Dallas | 2024 Preseason Friendly
HIGHLIGHTS: FC Dallas vs. Inter Miami CF | January 22, 2024
5:06

HIGHLIGHTS: FC Dallas vs. Inter Miami CF | January 22, 2024
FULL REPLAY: Inter Miami CF vs. El Salvador | 2024 Preseason Friendly
1:58:50

FULL REPLAY: Inter Miami CF vs. El Salvador | 2024 Preseason Friendly
HIGHLIGHTS: Inter Miami CF vs. El Salvador | January 19, 2024
4:13

HIGHLIGHTS: Inter Miami CF vs. El Salvador | January 19, 2024
More Video