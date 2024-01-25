Minnesota United sign center back Victor Eriksson

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Minnesota United FC have signed Swedish international center back Victor Eriksson through the 2026 MLS season with an option for 2027, the club announced Thursday.

Eriksson, 23, previously played his entire professional career at Swedish top-flight side IFK Värnamo. He scored three goals in 115 matches across all competitions, plus has earned one cap for Sweden (January 2023 friendly vs. Finland).

Eriksson joins veterans Micky Tapias and Michael Boxall as center backs on Minnesota's depth chart. They also added Swedish center back Mikael Marques last winter, though the youngster played in just one game.

Heading into 2024, Minnesota hope a Feb. 24 opener at Austin FC (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass) starts their path back towards the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. Beforehand, one key order of business is hiring a permanent head coach to take duties from interim boss Cameron Knowles.