St. Louis CITY sign Danish left back Nikolas Dyhr

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
St. Louis CITY SC have acquired another defender in the winter transfer market, announcing Monday that left back Nikolas Dyhr has joined from Danish Superliga leaders Midtjylland.
Dyhr, a 22-year-old former Danish youth international, is under contract through the 2026 MLS season with an option for 2027. He follows St. Louis' previous offseason deal for right back Tomas Totland from Swedish Allsvenskan side BK Häcken.
"We are excited to add Nikolas to our backline,” sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel said in a release. "At just 22, he has won titles at both the youth and senior level in Denmark and has gained valuable experience in Europa and Champions League competitions.
"His ability to man the left side of the field in the defensive third and final third will be key in our style of play."
Dyhr has played 103 times for Midtjylland, tallying 3g/8a for the club outside of loans to Danish side AC Horsens and Belgian club KV Kortrijk. He featured extensively for Denmark's youth teams.
In St. Louis, Dyhr gives the second-year club another left back alongside Anthony Markanich. Central defender Kyle Hiebert can also play there, while Selmir Pidro is on loan at FC Zlín in the Czech Republic.
Heading into 2024, St. Louis will make their Concacaf Champions Cup debut after a record-setting expansion year where they earned the Western Conference's No. 1 seed. Their regular season begins Feb. 24 vs. Real Salt Lake (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
