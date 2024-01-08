St. Louis CITY sign Danish left back Nikolas Dyhr

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

St. Louis CITY SC have acquired another defender in the winter transfer market, announcing Monday that left back Nikolas Dyhr has joined from Danish Superliga leaders Midtjylland.

Dyhr, a 22-year-old former Danish youth international, is under contract through the 2026 MLS season with an option for 2027. He follows St. Louis' previous offseason deal for right back Tomas Totland from Swedish Allsvenskan side BK Häcken.

"We are excited to add Nikolas to our backline,” sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel said in a release. "At just 22, he has won titles at both the youth and senior level in Denmark and has gained valuable experience in Europa and Champions League competitions.