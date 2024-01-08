Transfer Tracker

St. Louis CITY sign Danish left back Nikolas Dyhr

Niholas Dyhr - St. Louis CITY - transfer
Jonathan Sigal

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

St. Louis CITY SC have acquired another defender in the winter transfer market, announcing Monday that left back Nikolas Dyhr has joined from Danish Superliga leaders Midtjylland.

Dyhr, a 22-year-old former Danish youth international, is under contract through the 2026 MLS season with an option for 2027. He follows St. Louis' previous offseason deal for right back Tomas Totland from Swedish Allsvenskan side BK Häcken.

"We are excited to add Nikolas to our backline,” sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel said in a release. "At just 22, he has won titles at both the youth and senior level in Denmark and has gained valuable experience in Europa and Champions League competitions.

"His ability to man the left side of the field in the defensive third and final third will be key in our style of play."

Dyhr has played 103 times for Midtjylland, tallying 3g/8a for the club outside of loans to Danish side AC Horsens and Belgian club KV Kortrijk. He featured extensively for Denmark's youth teams.

In St. Louis, Dyhr gives the second-year club another left back alongside Anthony Markanich. Central defender Kyle Hiebert can also play there, while Selmir Pidro is on loan at FC Zlín in the Czech Republic.

Heading into 2024, St. Louis will make their Concacaf Champions Cup debut after a record-setting expansion year where they earned the Western Conference's No. 1 seed. Their regular season begins Feb. 24 vs. Real Salt Lake (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

Jonathan Sigal -
@JonathanSigal
Transfer Tracker St. Louis CITY SC

Related Stories

Colorado Rapids transfer Max Alves to Cuiabá
Legendary MLS midfielder Ozzie Alonso announces retirement
Colorado Rapids sign USMNT midfielder Djordje Mihailovic from AZ Alkmaar
More News
More News
DP targets? Potential winter 2024 transfers for MLS teams
Voices: Joseph Lowery

DP targets? Potential winter 2024 transfers for MLS teams
Colorado Rapids transfer Max Alves to Cuiabá
Transfer Tracker

Colorado Rapids transfer Max Alves to Cuiabá
Legendary MLS midfielder Ozzie Alonso announces retirement
Transfer Tracker

Legendary MLS midfielder Ozzie Alonso announces retirement
CF Montréal name Laurent Courtois head coach

CF Montréal name Laurent Courtois head coach
Colorado Rapids sign USMNT midfielder Djordje Mihailovic from AZ Alkmaar
Transfer Tracker

Colorado Rapids sign USMNT midfielder Djordje Mihailovic from AZ Alkmaar
More News
Video
Video
WATCH: Pick that out! Best MLS volleys in 2023
2:09

WATCH: Pick that out! Best MLS volleys in 2023

WATCH: From distance! Best MLS blasts in 2023
3:21

WATCH: From distance! Best MLS blasts in 2023
WATCH: Top bins! Best MLS free kicks in 2023
3:45

WATCH: Top bins! Best MLS free kicks in 2023
TRANSFER SEASON! Who are the most interesting teams to watch?
5:48
Extratime

TRANSFER SEASON! Who are the most interesting teams to watch?
More Video