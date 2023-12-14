San Jose Earthquakes acquire Preston Judd from LA Galaxy

"Preston is a physical and energetic young forward with the ability to finish," Earthquakes general manager Chris Leitch said in a release. "He has worked hard over the years to earn his place in Major League Soccer and will be an asset to our front line."

The move, announced Thursday, gives Judd a change of scenery after injuries gave him a bigger-than-expected role in 2023. He ultimately tallied 3g/2a in 17 games (six starts).

California Clásico rivals have completed a trade, as San Jose Earthquakes have acquired striker Preston Judd from LA Galaxy in exchange for $200,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) that's split evenly across each of the next two seasons. LA can receive up to an additional $50k in 2025 GAM for performance-based incentives.

"We would like to thank Preston for being a consummate professional and excelling in front of goal from the day he was selected in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft,” LA general manager Will Kuntz said in a release.

"Goal scorers will always be in demand in this game and Preston’s 33 goals in 75 games [at all levels] with our club meant it was only a matter of time before another team came to write the next chapter in his journey. We wish him all the best in this next step in his career."

Judd, 24, gives San Jose depth at striker behind Jeremy Ebobisse (first-choice option). Meanwhile, LA only have Dejan Joveljić as a natural striker and are expected to make several No. 9 signings this offseason (potentially with their open Designated Player spot).

San Jose are entering their second season under head coach Luchi Gonzalez, having fallen in the Western Conference Wild Card as a No. 9 seed. LA missed the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs after an injured-plagued year.