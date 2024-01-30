Vancouver Whitecaps sign defender Bjørn Inge Utvik

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Vancouver Whitecaps FC have signed Norwegian center back Bjørn Inge Utvik through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026, the club announced Tuesday.
A former Norway youth international, the 27-year-old has spent the entirety of his career in his native country – most recently at top-flight side Sarpsborg 08, where he posted 8g/6a in 136-all competition appearances from 2018-23.
"We are excited to welcome Bjørn and his family to the club and city," Vancouver sporting director Axel Schuster said in a release.
"Bjørn brings a lot of experience and leadership to our group. In addition to being aggressive in the air, he wins a lot of duels overall and he is also comfortable on the ball in possession."
Utvik provides depth for a Vancouver center-back core that features Ranko Veselinović, Tristan Blackmon and Mathías Laborda.
The Whitecaps officially return to competition on Feb. 7 against Mexican side Tigres UANL in the Concacaf Champions Cup. Their MLS campaign starts on March 2 vs. Charlotte FC (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
