Vancouver Whitecaps sign defender Bjørn Inge Utvik

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Vancouver Whitecaps FC have signed Norwegian center back Bjørn Inge Utvik through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026, the club announced Tuesday.

A former Norway youth international, the 27-year-old has spent the entirety of his career in his native country – most recently at top-flight side Sarpsborg 08, where he posted 8g/6a in 136-all competition appearances from 2018-23.

"We are excited to welcome Bjørn and his family to the club and city," Vancouver sporting director Axel Schuster said in a release.