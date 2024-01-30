Transfer Tracker

Vancouver Whitecaps sign defender Bjørn Inge Utvik

Bjørn Inge Utvik - Vancouver Whitecaps transfer
MLSsoccer staff

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Vancouver Whitecaps FC have signed Norwegian center back Bjørn Inge Utvik through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026, the club announced Tuesday.

A former Norway youth international, the 27-year-old has spent the entirety of his career in his native country – most recently at top-flight side Sarpsborg 08, where he posted 8g/6a in 136-all competition appearances from 2018-23.

"We are excited to welcome Bjørn and his family to the club and city," Vancouver sporting director Axel Schuster said in a release.

"Bjørn brings a lot of experience and leadership to our group. In addition to being aggressive in the air, he wins a lot of duels overall and he is also comfortable on the ball in possession."

Utvik provides depth for a Vancouver center-back core that features Ranko Veselinović, Tristan Blackmon and Mathías Laborda.

The Whitecaps officially return to competition on Feb. 7 against Mexican side Tigres UANL in the Concacaf Champions Cup. Their MLS campaign starts on March 2 vs. Charlotte FC (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Transfer Tracker Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Related Stories

LAFC sign defender Omar Campos from Santos Laguna
Chicago Fire acquire Chase Gasper from Houston Dynamo
Charlotte FC sign goalkeeper David Bingham
More News
More News
LAFC sign defender Omar Campos from Santos Laguna
Transfer Tracker

LAFC sign defender Omar Campos from Santos Laguna
MLS preseason 2024: Nashville top Sporting KC, DC United win big

MLS preseason 2024: Nashville top Sporting KC, DC United win big
Chicago Fire acquire Chase Gasper from Houston Dynamo
Transfer Tracker

Chicago Fire acquire Chase Gasper from Houston Dynamo
Charlotte FC sign goalkeeper David Bingham
Transfer Tracker

Charlotte FC sign goalkeeper David Bingham
LA Galaxy sign Gabriel Pec from Vasco da Gama
Transfer Tracker

LA Galaxy sign Gabriel Pec from Vasco da Gama
More News
Video
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: Al Hilal vs. Inter Miami CF | January 29, 2024
7:10

HIGHLIGHTS: Al Hilal vs. Inter Miami CF | January 29, 2024
Goal: Malcom vs. MIA, 88'
0:47

Goal: Malcom vs. MIA, 88'
Goal: D. Ruíz vs. HIL, 55'
0:40

Goal: D. Ruíz vs. HIL, 55'
Goal: L. Messi vs. HIL, 54'
0:43

Goal: L. Messi vs. HIL, 54'
More Video