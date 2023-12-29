Transfer Tracker

Gadi Kinda departs Sporting KC for Israeli club

Gadi Kinda - Sporting KC - transfer
Sporting Kansas City have officially opened a Designated Player spot, bidding farewell to attacking midfielder Gadi Kinda after Israeli Premier League side Maccabi Haifa FC stated Thursday he's joining the club.

Previously, SKC announced in their year-end roster update that Kinda (out of contract) was sent a bona fide offer. He was joined by striker Alan Pulido and midfielder Erik Thommy as DPs at the MLS Western Conference club this past season.

As Kinda exits, his Sporting KC ledger includes 14g/16a in 64 regular-season games despite missing the entire 2022 MLS campaign due to a long-term knee injury. He initially joined Peter Vermes' team on loan from Beitar Jerusalem before securing a permanent move.

Kinda, a 29-year-old Israeli international, saved one of his best performances in SKC colors for the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs. With 1g/2a in a 4-1 road win, he helped sparked a Round One Best-of-3 series upset of top-seeded St. Louis CITY SC.

With Sporting KC's post-Kinda roster taking shape, their 2024 slate begins Feb. 24 at Houston Dynamo FC (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

