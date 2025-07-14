Young Players: Who stepped up in Matchday 24?

The 19-year-old iced the Crew's huge 4-2 Hell is Real victory at FC Cincinnati with his first MLS goal in the 93rd minute to become the second youngest scorer in club history. An academy product and regular US youth international call-in, Habroune was a standout for Crew 2 in MLS NEXT Pro. Could he be the next homegrown set to blossom under head coach Wilfried Nancy?