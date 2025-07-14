Young Players: Who stepped up in Matchday 24?

There were goal contributions abound and a first-ever start for a goalkeeper as part of another big weekend for MLS's rising stars in Matchday 24.
Here's who made the cut for our latest Young Players of the Matchday selections.
With starter Brad Guzan sidelined, Atlanta United got a look at a potential heir apparent in their 20-year-old Jamaican international backstop. Making his first MLS start, Hibbert acquitted himself well, making four saves to aid a 1-1 road result at Toronto FC.
The 19-year-old iced the Crew's huge 4-2 Hell is Real victory at FC Cincinnati with his first MLS goal in the 93rd minute to become the second youngest scorer in club history. An academy product and regular US youth international call-in, Habroune was a standout for Crew 2 in MLS NEXT Pro. Could he be the next homegrown set to blossom under head coach Wilfried Nancy?
With transfer rumors continuing to swirl around Patrick Ageymang, Charlotte FC might have a contingency plan in Toklomati, should the 20-year-old Israeli continue to produce. With his latest goal in the Crown's 2-0 victory vs. NYCFC, Toklomati is up to 4g/2a in just 736 minutes this season.
Make that two straight games with a goal for the talented 21-year-old, the latest coming in LAFC's 2-0 home victory vs. FC Dallas. Ordaz looks headed for a breakout campaign, with 5g/2a in 18 regular-season appearances (11 starts).
San Diego FC's 19-year-old fullback is fast becoming a regular YPOTM selection thanks to his integral role in the expansion side's improbable rise to Supporters' Shield contender. Bombino assisted on both of his team's goals in a 2-1 win at Chicago, just a week after he tallied 1g/1a against the Houston Dynamo.
- Hennadii Synchuk: Amid a difficult season for CF Montréal, a bright spot could be emerging in their 19-year-old Ukrainian midfielder. Synchuk made his second start of the season in Saturday's 1-1 draw at Orlando, and figures to get an extended look down the stretch as Montréal evaluate their future.
- Alex Freeman: Freeman continues to author one of the season's biggest breakouts, putting in another exemplary shift against CFMTL as he gets set to head to his first MLS All-Star Game.
- Olwethu Makhanya: Philadelphia's U22 Initiative center back is coming into his own this season. Makhanya has started and played the full 90 minutes in each of his past six appearances, helping the Union rise to their current status as Shield frontrunners.