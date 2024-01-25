Transfer Tracker

LAFC loan Stipe Biuk to Real Valladolid

Stipe Biuk - LAFC loan
MLSsoccer staff

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan

LAFC have loaned winger Stipe Biuk to Spanish second-division side Real Valladolid through June 2024 with a purchase option, the club announced Thursday.

The 21-year-old Croatian youth international joined LAFC last season as a U22 Initiative signing from Croatian top-flight side Hajduk Split. He produced 3g/1a in 43 matches across all competitions (1,850 minutes played).

Biuk joins forward Mario González (at Sporting de Gijón) and center back Mamadou Fall (at FC Barcelona) as LAFC players who are on loan in Spain, while midfielder Francisco Ginella remains on loan at Uruguayan side Nacional.

Heading into 2024, LAFC are positioned to sign several attacking players in seeking a third straight MLS Cup appearance. Their regular-season opener is Feb. 24 vs. Seattle Sounders FC (4:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, FOX).

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Transfer Tracker Los Angeles Football Club Stipe Biuk

