LAFC sign goalkeeper Hugo Lloris from Tottenham Hotspur

LAFC have signed a World Cup-winning goalkeeper and longtime Premier League standout, announcing Saturday they have acquired Hugo Lloris from Tottenham Hotspur.

"He brings unprecedented leadership experience at the highest levels of football, which we know will greatly benefit our club in our pursuit of more trophies. I would like to thank Tottenham for their collaboration, and I join all of Los Angeles in extending a warm welcome to Hugo, his wife Marine, and their three children to LAFC."

"Hugo is arguably the most successful goalkeeper of his generation and a proven winner. We are incredibly excited that Hugo has chosen LAFC for the next phase of his illustrious career,” LAFC co-president & general manager John Thorrington said in a release.

Lloris is under contract with the Black & Gold through the 2024 MLS season with options for 2025 and 2026.

The 37-year-old is France's all-time caps leader (145 games), captaining their Russia 2018 squad that raised the sport's biggest prize with a 4-2 victory over Croatia. His last match for Les Bleus came in the Qatar 2022 final, when they fell in penalty kicks to Argentina and now-Inter Miami CF superstar Lionel Messi.

Lloris is one of Tottenham's most accomplished players, featuring in 447 games across nearly a dozen seasons (2012-23) after joining from Ligue 1 side Lyon. He helped Spurs reach the 2019 UEFA Champions League final and lately lost his first-choice spot under new manager Ange Postecoglou.

As Lloris joins the Black & Gold, they also have goalkeeper Abraham Romero under contract for the 2024 season. Canadian international Maxime Crépeau and John McCarthy, who split starter duties last year, are both free agents.

Lloris is LAFC's latest high-profile star from Europe, following in the footsteps of Gareth Bale and Giorgio Chiellini. Bale retired after helping complete an MLS Cup-Supporters' Shield double in 2022, while Chiellini retired after helping LAFC reach MLS Cup 2023.