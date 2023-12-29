Vancouver Whitecaps sign Damir Kreilach after RSL exit

"We are very pleased to welcome Damir and his family to our club and city," Vancouver sporting director Axel Schuster said in a release. "Everybody in MLS knows what Damir brings to the table. He is an experienced player, a competitor, and a leader."

Kreilach, who’s under contract through the 2025 MLS campaign, formally departed RSL on Wednesday after a new deal wasn’t struck.

Damir Kreilach is sticking in the Western Conference, as Vancouver Whitecaps FC announced Friday they have signed the former Real Salt Lake captain.

“He is driven to help bring success to Vancouver” 👊 A new chapter begins in the West Coast for Damir Kreilach 🔜 #VWFC | #FIFTYTGTHR

An attacking midfielder who can also play as a second forward, Kreilach has 47 goals and 24 assists in 151 career regular-season matches. The Croatia native was RSL’s captain from 2022-23, having originally joined them in 2018 from German side Union Berlin.

At Vancouver, Kreilach joins an attack that’s spearheaded by Ryan Gauld and Brian White. The ‘Caps scored 55 goals last season (top third league-wide) and were the West’s No. 6 seed, eventually falling to LAFC in Round One of the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs.

"I'm very happy and excited to take on this new challenge and be a part of Vancouver Whitecaps FC," said Kreilach.

"There is a lot of work ahead and I couldn't be more grateful for the opportunity. I'm looking forward to meeting my new teammates, coaches, staff and all the supporters. I can't wait to get started!"

As back-to-back Canadian Championship winners, Vancouver begin their 2024 slate on Feb. 7 with a Concacaf Champions Cup two-leg series against Liga MX powerhouse Tigres UANL. Their MLS slate begins March 2 vs. Charlotte FC (MLS Season Pass).