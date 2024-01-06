LA Galaxy sign Japanese defender Miki Yamane

Yamane is under contract through the 2026 MLS season, giving LA a second Samurai Blue defender after they signed center back Maya Yoshida last summer.

"We are thrilled that Miki, a multiple J1 League and Emperor's Cup trophy winner and three-time J1 League Best XI honoree, is joining the Galaxy,” general manager Will Kuntz said in a release. "Miki brings a wealth of international experience at both the AFC Champions League and World Cup levels that will be invaluable for our team."