LA Galaxy sign Japanese defender Miki Yamane

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
The LA Galaxy have acquired Japanese international right back Miki Yamane from J1 League side Kawasaki Frontale, the club announced Friday.
Yamane is under contract through the 2026 MLS season, giving LA a second Samurai Blue defender after they signed center back Maya Yoshida last summer.
"We are thrilled that Miki, a multiple J1 League and Emperor's Cup trophy winner and three-time J1 League Best XI honoree, is joining the Galaxy,” general manager Will Kuntz said in a release. "Miki brings a wealth of international experience at both the AFC Champions League and World Cup levels that will be invaluable for our team."
Yamane, 30, has spent his entire professional career in his native Japan, accumulating 15 goals and 36 assists in 290 all-competitions matches. He has two goals in 16 caps for Japan, including time at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
LA entered the offseason seeking a right back after Calegari's 2024 contract option was declined. They also have US youth international and academy product Mauricio Cuevas for the position.
The Galaxy's 2024 campaign begins with a Feb. 25 home match vs. star-studded Inter Miami CF (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). In the buildup, they could fill two Designated Player spots alongside midfielder Riqui Puig.
