Colorado Rapids sign USMNT goalkeeper Zack Steffen from Manchester City

"His character and mentality will greatly benefit our team. We’re thrilled to bolster our backline with his signing and look forward to welcoming him to Colorado."

"Zack is an elite-level goalkeeper with a wealth of experience internationally and in MLS. His exceptional skills, experience, and proven track record make him a valuable addition to our roster," club president Pádraig Smith said in a release.

Steffen is under contract through the 2026 MLS season with an option for 2027. To complete the deal, Colorado sent $50,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) to the New England Revolution for his discovery priority.

Zack Steffen is back in MLS, as the Colorado Rapids announced Thursday they have acquired the US men's national team goalkeeper from Premier League powerhouse Manchester City.

Steffen, 28, previously starred for the Columbus Crew from 2017-19 and was named the Allstate MLS Goalkeeper of the Year in 2018. That fueled his EPL move for reportedly up to $10 million, then the highest transfer fee for an MLS goalkeeper.

While at Manchester City, Steffen played in 21 games across all competitions (mainly FA Cup and EFL Cup). He also spent the 2019-20 campaign on loan at then-Bundesliga side Fortuna Düsseldorf and the 2022-23 season on loan at Championship side Middlesbrough FC.

On the international level, Steffen has 29 caps and last appeared under head coach Gregg Berhalter in a March 2022 World Cup qualifier.

"We are incredibly happy to bring Zack to the club," head coach Chris Armas said in a release. He is a top player with big experiences and we know he will add so much to our group. His quality, leadership and winning mentality will help us for years to come."

Before signing Steffen, William Yarbrough was Colorado's starting goalkeeper from the 2020-23 seasons. Their roster also includes Serbian international goalkeeper Marko Ilić.

The Rapids, who are now led by Armas, begin their 2024 regular season at the Portland Timbers on Feb. 24 (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).