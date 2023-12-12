Left back swap: Gutman to Chicago Fire, Navarro to Colorado Rapids

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade

CHI receive: Andrew Gutman

Andrew Gutman COL receive: Miguel Navarro, $450k GAM, sell-on %

A fifth MLS team awaits left back Andrew Gutman, who has joined Chicago Fire FC after the club struck a trade with the Colorado Rapids. Venezuelan international left back Miguel Navarro and $450,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) heads the other way.

In the deal, which was announced Tuesday, the GAM is split evenly across the 2024 and 2025 MLS campaigns. Chicago also maintain a sell-on percentage in Navarro if he's transferred outside of MLS.

The move brings Gutman back home after he played in Chicago's youth system – and he's signed a new deal with the Fire through 2026 with an option for 2027. After concluding his Hermann Trophy-winning career at Indiana University, the defender turned down the Fire's homegrown player offer and instead signed with Scotland's Celtic FC in January 2019.

"We are thrilled to welcome Andrew back to the Fire," Chicago sporting director Georg Heitz said in a release. "Andrew is an attacking fullback who possesses the specific skill set that we were seeking for this position.