Left back swap: Gutman to Chicago Fire, Navarro to Colorado Rapids

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade
- CHI receive: Andrew Gutman
- COL receive: Miguel Navarro, $450k GAM, sell-on %
A fifth MLS team awaits left back Andrew Gutman, who has joined Chicago Fire FC after the club struck a trade with the Colorado Rapids. Venezuelan international left back Miguel Navarro and $450,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) heads the other way.
In the deal, which was announced Tuesday, the GAM is split evenly across the 2024 and 2025 MLS campaigns. Chicago also maintain a sell-on percentage in Navarro if he's transferred outside of MLS.
The move brings Gutman back home after he played in Chicago's youth system – and he's signed a new deal with the Fire through 2026 with an option for 2027. After concluding his Hermann Trophy-winning career at Indiana University, the defender turned down the Fire's homegrown player offer and instead signed with Scotland's Celtic FC in January 2019.
"We are thrilled to welcome Andrew back to the Fire," Chicago sporting director Georg Heitz said in a release. "Andrew is an attacking fullback who possesses the specific skill set that we were seeking for this position.
"Additionally, as a Chicagoan and former academy player, he understands what it means to represent this club and is extremely motivated to help the team achieve our goals in 2024."
Gutman has tallied 10g/10a in 106 regular-season games across stints at FC Cincinnati, Atlanta United, New York Red Bulls and Colorado. The 27-year-old is renowned for his attack-minded play.
Navarro, 24, spent the last four seasons with the Fire after arriving stateside from Deportivo La Guaira in his home country. He posted 0g/8a in 97 regular-season games for Chicago, and has become a regular starter for Venezuela (nine caps) as they seek a North America 2026 World Cup spot.
"Miguel is one of the most talented, exciting young left backs in MLS," Rapids sporting director Fran Taylor said in a release. "We’re excited to welcome him to the club, and we believe he can develop into a core piece of our team’s backline with his skillset."
Heading into next season, Chicago have brought back head coach Frank Klopas and are seeking their first Audi MLS Cup Playoffs trip since 2017. Meanwhile, Colorado are led by new head coach Chris Armas and hoping to bounce back from a last-place finish in the Western Conference.
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant