Transfer Tracker

Vancouver Whitecaps transfer Caio Alexandre to Fortaleza

Caio Alexandre - transfer - Vancouver Whitecaps
MLSsoccer staff

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer

Vancouver Whitecaps FC have transferred Caio Alexandre to Fortaleza, who in turn have sold the player to fellow Brazilian Série A side Bahia, it was announced Saturday.

The 24-year-old midfielder officially departs Vancouver after posting one assist in 19 appearances (11 starts) between 2021-22, having spent the past year and a half on loan at Fortaleza.

The Whitecaps received a sell-on fee for Alexandre's transfer to Bahia.

"When we extended Caio’s loan with Fortaleza, we structured it in a way to benefit all parties," sporting director Axel Schuster said in a release. "We are pleased to have finalized this transfer and wish Caio all the best in this next chapter of his career."

Vancouver enter their third full season under head coach Vanni Sartini with multiple league and international commitments – beginning with their two-legged series against Liga MX side Tigres UANL in the Concacaf Championship Cup that starts Feb. 7.

Their MLS slate gets underway on March 2 when they host Charlotte FC (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Transfer Tracker Caio Alexandre Souza e Silva Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Related Stories

Atlanta United loan Santiago Sosa to Racing Club 
New York City FC sign Keaton Parks to new contract 
Philadelphia Union sign Bolivian defender Jamir Berdecio
More News
More News
Bajraktarevic, Luna turn heads for USMNT against Slovenia
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Bajraktarevic, Luna turn heads for USMNT against Slovenia
USMNT player ratings: Bajraktarević stands out in defeat to Slovenia

USMNT player ratings: Bajraktarević stands out in defeat to Slovenia
Inter Miami's Facundo Farías suffers long-term knee injury

Inter Miami's Facundo Farías suffers long-term knee injury
USMNT fall in friendly vs. Slovenia

USMNT fall in friendly vs. Slovenia
Vancouver Whitecaps transfer Caio Alexandre to Fortaleza
Transfer Tracker

Vancouver Whitecaps transfer Caio Alexandre to Fortaleza
More News
Video
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: Inter Miami CF vs. El Salvador | January 19, 2024
4:13

HIGHLIGHTS: Inter Miami CF vs. El Salvador | January 19, 2024
WATCH: Pick that out! Best MLS volleys in 2023
2:09

WATCH: Pick that out! Best MLS volleys in 2023

WATCH: From distance! Best MLS blasts in 2023
3:21

WATCH: From distance! Best MLS blasts in 2023
WATCH: Top bins! Best MLS free kicks in 2023
3:45

WATCH: Top bins! Best MLS free kicks in 2023
More Video