Vancouver Whitecaps transfer Caio Alexandre to Fortaleza

Vancouver Whitecaps FC have transferred Caio Alexandre to Fortaleza, who in turn have sold the player to fellow Brazilian Série A side Bahia, it was announced Saturday.

The 24-year-old midfielder officially departs Vancouver after posting one assist in 19 appearances (11 starts) between 2021-22, having spent the past year and a half on loan at Fortaleza.

The Whitecaps received a sell-on fee for Alexandre's transfer to Bahia.

"When we extended Caio’s loan with Fortaleza, we structured it in a way to benefit all parties," sporting director Axel Schuster said in a release. "We are pleased to have finalized this transfer and wish Caio all the best in this next chapter of his career."

Vancouver enter their third full season under head coach Vanni Sartini with multiple league and international commitments – beginning with their two-legged series against Liga MX side Tigres UANL in the Concacaf Championship Cup that starts Feb. 7.

Their MLS slate gets underway on March 2 when they host Charlotte FC (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).