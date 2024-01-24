St. Louis CITY transfer Nicholas Gioacchini to Como 1907

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
St. Louis CITY SC have transferred forward Nicholas Gioacchini to Italian second-division side Como 1907, the club announced Wednesday.
The 23-year-old US international departs for a reported $2 million fee that could reach $4 million with add-ons.
"While always difficult to see one of our top performing players move on, we understand the attractiveness of joining European football and will be immensely proud to cheer Niko on, as he fights for promotion to Serie A," St. Louis sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel said in a release.
"He was a key member to our inaugural season’s success and will always be remembered for it. We wish him and his family all the best."
Gioacchini proved vital during St. Louis' record-setting 2023 MLS expansion season, contributing a joint-team-leading 10 goals with one assist in 32 matches. He was originally acquired by St. Louis via the MLS Expansion Draft after a brief stint at Orlando City SC.
This marks a European return for Gioacchini, who spent part of his childhood in Italy and previously played at French sides Caen and Montpellier.
As Gioacchini departs, João Klauss and Samuel Adeniran are key strikers on St. Louis' squad. They also have rising homegrown Caden Glover, plus could pursue reinforcements during the winter transfer window.
St. Louis restart MLS action on Feb. 24 when hosting Real Salt Lake (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). They'll also make their Concacaf Champions Cup debut on Feb. 20 vs. Houston Dynamo FC.
