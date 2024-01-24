St. Louis CITY transfer Nicholas Gioacchini to Como 1907

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

St. Louis CITY SC have transferred forward Nicholas Gioacchini to Italian second-division side Como 1907, the club announced Wednesday.

The 23-year-old US international departs for a reported $2 million fee that could reach $4 million with add-ons.

"While always difficult to see one of our top performing players move on, we understand the attractiveness of joining European football and will be immensely proud to cheer Niko on, as he fights for promotion to Serie A," St. Louis sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel said in a release.