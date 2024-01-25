FC Dallas sign Ecuadorian midfielder Patrickson Delgado

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

FC Dallas have signed midfielder Patrickson Delgado on loan from Ecuadorian top-flight side Independiente del Valle, the club announced Thursday.

The 20-year-old's deal runs through the 2024 MLS season and includes a purchase option.

An Ecuador youth international who represented his country at the FIFA 2019 U-17 World Cup, Delgado has 1g/1a in six matches with Independiente del Valle while playing mostly with the club's reserve side, Independiente Juniors.

Delgado spent the 2022-23 season on loan at AFC Ajax affiliate club Jong Ajax – featuring as a center back, left back and defensive midfielder over 24 matches in Eerste Divisie (Netherlands second division).

Dallas get their 2024 MLS regular season underway on Feb. 24 when hosting the San Jose Earthquakes (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).