Colorado Rapids loan Miguel Navarro to Argentina's Talleres

Miguel Navarro transfer
MLSsoccer staff

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan

The Colorado Rapids have loaned left back Miguel Navarro to Argentine top-flight side Talleres for the 2024 season with a purchase option, the club announced Monday.

The 24-year-old defender originally joined Colorado in December via a trade with Chicago Fire FC, but faced competition for minutes after the club recently reacquired US men’s national team left back Sam Vines from Belgian top-flight side Royal Antwerp.

"Miguel is a talented, starting-caliber player in MLS. We hope this loan will allow him to maintain his place in the Venezuelan national team, given increased competition at the position in our squad," Colorado sporting director Fran Taylor said in a statement.

"This loan will allow him to continue to build his profile in both North and South America by exposing him to the Copa Libertadores competition, as well as being involved in one of the most progressive clubs in Argentina."

A Venezuelan international, Navarro tallied 0g/8a in 97 league appearances after joining Chicago from Deportivo La Guaira in his home country.

The Rapids open their Chris Armas era on Feb. 24 at the Portland Timbers (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

