Colorado Rapids sign Lamine Diack on loan from Nantes

The Colorado Rapids have acquired defensive midfielder Lamine Diack on a six-month loan (through July 2024) from Ligue 1 side Nantes with a purchase option, the club announced Thursday.

Diack, 23, is a former Senegal youth international and should help provide balance to Colorado’s midfield alongside Connor Ronan and Cole Bassett.

"We’re delighted to add a player of Lamine’s quality to our roster," Rapids president Pádraig Smith said in a release. "Lamine is a young, powerful and physical midfielder. His physical prowess and technical acumen make him a valuable asset on both ends of the pitch. We look forward to welcoming him to the club and getting him integrated as quickly as possible."

Before coming to Colorado, Diack tallied 11g/7a in 124 professional matches. He broke through at KF Shkupi (North Macedonia) and has also played extensively for MKE Ankaragücü (Turkey).

Diack is Colorado’s latest addition in a flurry of wintertime moves, highlighted by three US internationals – goalkeeper Zack Steffen, left back Sam Vines and midfielder Djordje Mihailovic – joining the club.

"We are incredibly happy to bring Lamine to the club," said Rapids head coach Chris Armas. "He is a young, physical player who we believe fits our system quite well. We are excited to welcome him to the team."

Colorado are hoping a bounceback year awaits after back-to-back Audi MLS Cup Playoffs misses. Their 2024 slate begins on Feb. 24 at the Portland Timbers (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).