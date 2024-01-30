LA Galaxy sign Gabriel Pec from Vasco da Gama

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The LA Galaxy have acquired winger Gabriel Pec from Brazilian top-flight side Vasco da Gama, the club announced Tuesday, and signed him through the 2028 MLS season.

Pec, a 22-year-old Brazil youth international, fills one of two Designated Player spots LA opened when they formally parted ways with Chicharito and Douglas Costa in early November. Their other DP is midfielder Riqui Puig.

Pec reportedly arrives via a $10 million transfer fee plus incentives, surpassing LA's club-record outlay from when Chicharito joined in 2020 from LaLiga side Sevilla. He's also a Young DP, increasing roster-building flexibility.

"Gabriel has been a key contributor for one of the biggest clubs in Brazil’s Série A and we are beyond excited that he is choosing to join the Galaxy as the next step in his burgeoning career," general manager Will Kuntz said in a release.