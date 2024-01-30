LA Galaxy sign Gabriel Pec from Vasco da Gama

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
The LA Galaxy have acquired winger Gabriel Pec from Brazilian top-flight side Vasco da Gama, the club announced Tuesday, and signed him through the 2028 MLS season.
Pec, a 22-year-old Brazil youth international, fills one of two Designated Player spots LA opened when they formally parted ways with Chicharito and Douglas Costa in early November. Their other DP is midfielder Riqui Puig.
Pec reportedly arrives via a $10 million transfer fee plus incentives, surpassing LA's club-record outlay from when Chicharito joined in 2020 from LaLiga side Sevilla. He's also a Young DP, increasing roster-building flexibility.
"Gabriel has been a key contributor for one of the biggest clubs in Brazil’s Série A and we are beyond excited that he is choosing to join the Galaxy as the next step in his burgeoning career," general manager Will Kuntz said in a release.
"In addition to his work rate and attacking prowess, he will also be bringing the experience of representing his native Brazil in the qualification tournament for the 2024 Paris Olympics when he joins our group. We are thrilled to announce Gabriel as the newest member of the LA Galaxy."
Pec previously spent his entire professional career at Vasco da Gama, recording 26 goals and 14 assists in 178 appearances across all competitions. He's coming off his most productive season yet (2023) and mostly plays on the right, though can also slot centrally.
As LA's new-look attack takes shape, Pec and Puig are centerpieces alongside Diego Fagundez and Dejan Joveljić. They remain in the market for another star, potentially a senior DP-level winger or striker.
"We are excited to welcome Gabriel to the team. Gabriel is a powerful and direct winger who brings quality and a relentless work rate,” said head coach Greg Vanney. "We look forward to integrating him into the group upon his arrival."
Heading into 2024, the Galaxy are chasing an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs return after finishing 13th in the Western Conference table. The five-time MLS Cup champions begin their schedule on Feb. 25 when hosting Inter Miami CF (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant