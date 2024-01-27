LAFC end loan for Filip Krastev

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Exit

LAFC and parent club Lommel SK have mutually agreed to end Filip Krastev's loan, the club announced Saturday. From there, he has moved to Eredivisie side PEC Zwolle.

The 22-year-old Bulgarian international midfielder originally joined the Black & Gold last July from Belgium's second tier. His deal ran through June 2024 with a purchase option.

Krastev, who's played 13 times for Bulgaria, ultimately offered midfield depth as head coach Steve Cherundolo's squad returned to MLS Cup. He played in 12 matches across all competitions, scoring twice.