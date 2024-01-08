Colorado Rapids sign USMNT midfielder Djordje Mihailovic from AZ Alkmaar

"Djordje is entering his prime years, and we eagerly anticipate the intensity and boldness he brings, which will undoubtedly make us a more dangerous group."

"Djordje is an exciting, skillful player with a proven track record of success in MLS and at the international level," Rapids president Pádraig Smith said in a release. "We are incredibly excited to welcome a player of his caliber and experience to Colorado.

To sign Mihailovic, the Rapids reportedly paid a club-record transfer fee that's north of $3 million. Additionally, Colorado have sent $75,000 in General Allocation Money to FC Cincinnati for his discovery priority.

Mihailovic, who previously played in MLS for Chicago Fire FC and CF Montréal (from 2017-22), will be a Designated Player for Colorado. He's under contract through 2027 and a club option for 2028.

During his first MLS chapter, Mihailovic tallied 20g/36a across 134 regular-season appearances. After rising to star status at Montréal, he earned a wintertime move to AZ Alkmaar for reportedly more than $6 million (including add-ons).

Mihailovic's AZ Alkmaar career never truly took off, producing just 2g/2a in 36 matches. He was then allowed to pursue a midseason transfer, resulting in the Colorado deal.

While playing for the USMNT, Mihailovic has three goals in 11 matches – highlighted by featuring at two Concacaf Gold Cup tournaments.

"Djordje is a top signing and this addition is a big statement from our club," head coach Chris Armas said in a release. "His competitive nature and play-making ability will immediately make us better as well as help us score goals. He has the personality and intensity needed to excel with our style of play."

In Colorado, Mihailovic joins a midfield group that includes homegrown talent Cole Bassett and Connor Ronan. Portugal youth international Sidnei Tavares is also on loan from FC Porto, while Omir Fernandez joined in free agency.