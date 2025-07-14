Inter Miami: Lionel Messi named Player of the Matchday

Lionel Messi extended his historic run of form for Inter Miami CF into Matchdays 23 and 24 to claim the MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra award.

With 36g/23a in his last 35 matches, averaging more than one goal and 1.68 goal contributions per game, Messi is vying to become the league's first-ever back-to-back Landon Donovan MLS MVP winner.

Messi's offensive explosion has propelled him to 16 goals on the season, level with Nashville's Sam Surridge atop the Golden Boot presented by Audi leaderboard.

Messi has produced 11 goals over his last six games, tying him with Josef Martínez for the most-ever tallies across a six-game stretch in league history. He's also the first player in MLS history to score multiple goals in five straight matches.

The legendary Argentine No. 10 scored twice in consecutive wins over the New England Revolution ( 2-1 ) and Nashville SC ( 2-1 ), making it five straight league games with a brace.

This is Messi's fourth Player of the Matchday recognition in 2025 and 10th overall since making his MLS debut in August 2023. He's the league's sixth 10-time winner, surpassing Martínez (nine) as the active player with the most awards.

Undefeated in their last six, including five straight wins, Messi and Miami are back in action Wednesday night when visiting FC Cincinnati in a clash of two of the top teams in the Eastern Conference (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+).